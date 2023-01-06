East Union Urchins

The East Union Urchins are the 2022 Little 22 Conference champions after they defeated Walnut 14-6 in the junior high championship game. East finished the season with a record of 8-0.

 By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette

ELLISTOWN - East Union and Walnut squared off toe-to-toe in the Little 22 Conference championship on Tuesday and the Urchins came away with the 14-6 win. The win point an exclamation point on an 8-0 season and the first time the junior high team has gone undefeated in program history.

