ELLISTOWN - East Union and Walnut squared off toe-to-toe in the Little 22 Conference championship on Tuesday and the Urchins came away with the 14-6 win. The win point an exclamation point on an 8-0 season and the first time the junior high team has gone undefeated in program history.
Coach Scott Duley led the Urchins to their historic perfect season and the championship, but was quick to give credit to the assistant coaches that played an important role in the team's success.
Coaching from Coach (Lamart) Harvey and Coach (Caleb) Stephens were keys to the win," Duley said. "This is the first year that I have had assistants in junior high and you can see the difference that it's made.
"This is the first time that the junior high team has been undefeated. They have just done a great job all year. Coach Stephens has taken the offensive line and this is the best that we've ever had. Coach Harvey is our offensive coordinator and we were multiple on offense tonight and most junior high teams are unable to be multiple, so I think that was a big key.
"We had several formations and we kinda figured out which ones were going to work and which ones weren't. He does a great job in the game calling what will be most successful."
East Union struck first for a score as quarterback Kee-Won Adams hit the corner on the left side of the Urchin line and raced 71 yards for a touchdown. Adams hit Silas Sparks with the pass to convert the try for two and the Urchins led 8-0 with six seconds left in the first quarter.
"Really, in junior high games especially since they are so short, if you can score first, it makes a much larger difference than say in a high school game when we've got 7 minute regulation games versus 12 in high school," Duley said. "Scoring first really makes a big difference and of course mentally with our young men it helps them a lot as well.
"That was big, that 71-yard run and then he picks the ball off and goes 80-something yards at the end of the first half for a touchdown, but we had a little block in the back and it got called back, but he's a special, special athlete."
Walnut threatened late in the second quarter as they drove from their 38 to the Urchin 36, but Adams intercepted the Wildcat pass inside his 10-yard line and appeared to have ran it back for a touchdown.
However, a block in the back was called on the Urchins that would have had no impact on the play, but Adams TD was erased and the teams went to half with East Union leading 8-0.
Walnut took possession in the third quarter and the Wildcats went on a 13-play drive that ate up all but 22 seconds in the period and hung up their only score as Gatlin Brownlee ran it in from the two. The run for two failed after the Urchin defense filled the gap and stopped the play. East Union was still in the lead at 8-6 after three periods.
The Urchins scored their insurance touchdown after gaining possession on a short field at the Wildcat 30.
Adams broke loose on a 25 yard scamper on a fourth and five at the Walnut 25 to score and give East Union the final verdict at 14-6.
"Defensively we have played well all season and our defense is led by our middle linebacker Keiston Walker plus we've got big defensive linemen," Duley said. "That defense is very sound with that gap scheme that we run.
"We punched it in there late, so they finished and we've talked about a couple of things all year, one is, when things go wrong, you've just got to play up, compete the next play. The other one is to finish because young men are often learning that.
- Follow the latest updates from our preps sports coverage team.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.