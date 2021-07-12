High school volleyball will swing back on the hardwoods of local gyms in a few weeks as New Albany, Ingomar, Myrtle, East Union and West Union look forward to the 2021 season.
Practice begins on July 26 for all teams with scrimmages on August 6. First game for all MHSAA teams will be August 9 and regular season ends on October 8.
Coach Ashley Connelly returns for her third season at the helm of New Albany. The Lady Bulldogs will compete in Division 1-4A with Corinth, North Pontotoc, Ripley and Tishomingo County.
Key returning players for New Albany will be setter Masey Kate Adams and libero Hannah Hughes.
The Lady Bulldogs made it to the second round of 4A volleyball playoffs before they were eliminated by Pontotoc by a 3-1 decision in 2020.
New Albany defeated Louisville in the first round 3-0.
The Lady Bulldogs have won the division championship four years in a row with two titles coming under Connolly.
Ingomar will hope to build on a highly successful season in 2020 which saw the Lady Falcons reach the third round before being eliminated by Hickory Flat.
Andy Wilbanks will be coaching the Lady Falcons for the third season and returns a wealth of experienced players from their North Half run of 2020. Ingomar rode the success of heavy hitters Rylie Ozbirn and Macie Phifer last season with setter Lindsey Dillard leading the team in assists.
Ingomar will compete in Division 1-1A and will be joined by Biggerville and county rival West Union.
West Union will feature a new coach, but a highly successful one as Jamie Hayles comes over from Hickory Flat to lead the Lady Eagles. Hayles led Hickory Flat to the finals in 1A which the Lady Rebels lost by a 3-0 final to Resurrection.
The Lady Eagles will also return the majority of their players from 2020. West Union made it to the playoffs in 1A and were defeated in the first round by Hayles' Hickory Flat team.
Myrtle will move up to Division 2-2A this year and Coach Robert Gordon will again coach the Lady Hawks. Myrtle will compete against Pine Grove, Potts Camp and Walnut in division.
Kinsley Gordon returns to lead Myrtle on the hardwood along with Kierstyn Shoops and Emma Mayer.
Myrtle lost in the first round in 2020 to Ingomar.
East Union will compete in Division 1-2A this season and Coach Josh Blythe returns to the sideline for year three with the Lady Urchins. Other members of the division are Baldwyn and Belmont.
East Union will return several experienced players from 2020 including setter Emma Akins and hitter Peyton Wildman.
East Union did not make the playoffs in 2020.