WEST UNION - Rivalry night in the county lived up to expectations in the early going as West Union weathered the storm of a East Union third-quarter surge to secure a 45-33 victory at home in women’s action.
West Union found early success from behind the arc with five three-pointers in the opening sixteen minutes.
Head coach J.C. Hayles spoke postgame about how the hot shooting opened up the offense for his squad.
“Anytime we can get going from the outside, it can help relieve some of that pressure… was proud of how we came out and got in control,” said Hayles
Zoey Wright was the catalyst in the early going for West Union with twelve first-half points, which included a four-point play in the second quarter.
However, as Wright went, it seemed the Lady Urchins’ Mia Hutcheson was right behind with eleven points in the opening half of play to keep her team within striking distance at 26-18 heading into the break.
Late in the third quarter, East Union put together a furious 9-0 run that truly had the feeling of a game-changing sequence that seized all the momentum.
However, Ella Kate Taylor proceeded to flip all that momentum back around in one shot by chasing down a cross-court pass and knocking down a three-pointer at the third quarter buzzer.
Hayles said Taylor, who is playing with a torn ACL and meniscus, was key in holding on.
“When Ella hit the three, it silenced their run a little bit… that carried over to the fourth quarter and gave us a little bit of momentum,” said Hayles.
From there, the Lady Eagles only allowed four points in the final eight minutes as they drained the clock on each of their final offensive possessions to cruise to a victory at home.
Anna Carwyle led West Union and all scorers with 15 points. Wright added 12, which all came in the first half.
Hutcheson led the Lady Urchins with her first-half 11. Peyton Wildman backed her with nine points.
With the win, the Lady Eagles improves to 8-2 and moves into their homecoming contest against Ashland on Thursday.
East Union drops to 5-2 on the year and will host Houlka in their next game on Dec. 7.
West Union 72, East Union 39 (B)
Despite a back-and-forth first half that led to only a three-point lead at the halftime break, the Eagles used a dominant third quarter to take control of the contest and cruise to a home victory against the Urchins.
The Eagles jumped out to an early 17-8 lead with some great offense in transition along with forcing turnovers.
However, the second quarter was a completely different story as East Union found a rhythm offensively in Collin Stephens who scored 10 points in the frame to bring the halftime score to 26-23.
Despite the momentum clearly lying with the Urchins, the Eagles responded in a big way with a 21-point third quarter by referring back to the first quarter formula of forcing turnovers and using efficient fast-break offense to outrun East Union.
In the fourth, the game’s result was cemented by the performance of Daniel Conlee with three consecutive three-pointers to push West Union’s lead out over 20 points.
With the win, West Union moves to 10-1, which is their best start since the 2006-07 season.
Hayles, in his first season as the men’s coach, said he believes his squad can get even better.
“I told our guys, ‘You’ll stay on a win streak if you keep thinking about that one loss. It’s got to eat at you a little bit,’” said Hayles.
Conlee led the way with 24 points in the game with Cole Willard adding 17 for the Eagles.
For East Union, Caleb Johnson led the way with 11 points as the Urchins drop to 0-3 on the season.