ENTERPRISE - Daniel Conlee was on fire Tuesday night as West Union hosted in-county rival East Union for senior night and led Eagles to get the win 58-54.
Conlee sank 10 points in the first to get West Union out to an early 12-4 lead.
East Union had trouble with turning the ball over and getting the ball to sink. After making some adjustment, Clayton Russell sank a 2 point shot and followed it up with a 3 pointer from the corner to help the Urchins close the gap at the end of the first, 18-11.
Jon Grey Morrisson came off the bench in the second to score back-to-back baskets and extend the Eagle lead. West Union outscored East Union 14-9 in the second to take a 32-20 lead into the locker room.
After half-time, Caleb Johnson and Tristan Baldwyn combined to score 16-points and help the Urchins outscore the Eagles in the third period 22-15 and close the gap, 47-42.
The Eagles and Urchins swapped scores in the top of the fourth as the Urchins began battle back. With 1:53 left, Luke Wood hit a 3-point shot to get the Urchins to within 4, 56-52. On their next possession, Johnson got a 2-point layup to cut the lead to 2.
As time ran out, the Urchins were forced to foul and send Morrison and Willard to the line. Morrison connected on one out of two and Willard sank both to solidify the Eagle win, 58-54.
Conlee was the high scorer for the Eagles with 17. Cole Willard, Morrisson, and CJ Shirley each had 7. For the Urchins, Johnson had 16, Russell had 15, and Baldwyn had 14.
(G) East Union 54, West Union 43
East Union Lady Urchins came to Pinedale ready to play. Using a strong defense and well placed 3-point shots, they took a solid lead at the end of the first, 15-8.
By contrast, West Union struggled with turnovers and getting the ball to drop. Ella Kate Taylor was a bright spot scoring 15 points before the intermission and cutting the Lady Urchin lead, 27-19.
After the half, Josie Bell and Taylor Roberson came out strong scoring 12 of the Lady Urchins 16 points in the third.
In the fourth, Laina Corder and Crissa Goodwin combined for 8 to try to help West Union cut into the East Union lead, but were unable to stop the Lady Urchin offensive. The Lady Urchins got the win 54-43.
Taylor was the high scorer for the Lady Eagles with 20. Zoey Wright had 8 and Goodwin had 7. For East Union, Bell had 23 and Laura Cobb had 16.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light
glaze.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are
possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible
power outages.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
