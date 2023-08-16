MOOREVILLE - East Union coach Josh Blythe can always use some height on the volleyball court. That’s why 6-foot-1 senior transfer Carrlee Collins caught his eye the first day of practice.
“She wasn’t a natural (player), but she’s 6-1,” he said. “We taught her blocking and other techniques. I told her, ‘We need you to get your hands in the way.’ ’’
Collins’ hands got in Mooreville’s shot path enough Tuesday to help the Urchins, ranked No. 10 by the Daily Journal, take 3-0 (25-19, 25-21, 25-17) victory. She recorded three blocks and added a kill.
East Union’s success on the court was special for Collins, who played volleyball as a freshman for Mooreville. Her plan wasn’t to play volleyball for East Union, but her father, Bruce Collins, talked her into it.
“It felt pretty good,” she said, following the match. “Starting the game my nerves were bad. This is home, my senior year, we had to win.”
East Union improved to 7-3 overall with the win.
The Urchins were led offensively by junior outside hitter Eliza Whitenton, who recorded a match-best 18 kills. She had help with assists from setters, freshman Lilly Bruce (16) and junior Jenni Bullard (10).
Blythe’s setters were able to feed Whitenton, outside hitter Katie Sherwood (six kills) and outside hitter Jessica Henderson (six kills). Three of Henderson’s kills came late in the match and helped nail down the win.
“We swapped Jessica, playing her in a different rotation,” Blythe said. "I thought it was really effective. Instead of keying on one pin we were able to reverse it.”
Henderson likes the opportunity of hitting from the opposite side of Whitenton and Sherwood. “If the outside is having a bad game, I can be another option,” she said.
East Union survived seven service errors to capture the first set. Sherwood closed out the scoring with a kill. Collins added a tap kill earlier in the set. Along with Collins’ blocks in the second set, Whitenton recorded six kills, including the set’s final point.
Whitenton’s kill gave the Urchins the lead for keeps at 18-17 in the third set. She also recorded a late service ace. Lily Kate Johnson added a late blocked shot and Henderson’s three aces clinched the match.
Libero Caroline Sherwood had 12 digs to lead the Urchins.
