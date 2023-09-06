ELLISTOWN - Eliza Whitenton came out swinging for East Union and led the Lady Urchins to the 3-0 sweep at home on Tuesday over Mooreville. East Union won by scores of 25-10, 25-25, 25-15.
Whitenton was a force at the outside hitter position as she finished with 21 kills on the night. She scored the final point in all three sets as she drilled a kill shot to hit the 25 spot for the Lady Urchins.
"I mean, I was kinda looking at where spots were open and I was like, I would choose that, but also like on the set, I'm very grateful for all the sets that were given me tonight, Whitenton said. "Just really picking spots and placing the ball really helps.
"We had almost like no passing errors and that really helps plus the serves were pretty good tonight, better than they have been."
The Lady Urchins ran out to the early 9-2 lead in the opening set during the service of Caroline Sherwood and later Lilly Bruce as they both dropped in a pair of aces while Whitenton was busy notching some early kills.
Sherwood would end up dropping in four aces for the frame as East Union won 25-10.
The second set saw East Union sprint to a 13-2 lead before Mooreville could find a bit of offense. Whitenton continuously pounded the Lady Trooper defense with kills for points as the Lady Urchins won 25-15.
Mooreville made the third set interesting for a short while as they tied the frame at 8-8. However, East Union closed out the frame by going on a 17-7 run to win 25-15 and take the match at 3-0.
"We took a little break, we had played like 21 games during the month of August, so we played last Tuesday at Myrtle and we just had some fatigue, shoulders sore, so we took a break," East Union coach Josh Blythe said. "I thought we were reallt crisp the first set and a half, typical girls, they kinda get in a groove and they kinda put it in cruise control.
"I thought Jenni (Bullock) was really really good setting tonight, I thought she was excellent, she was just all over it. Then Eliza got going and had a good night for her.
"I thought the best thing of the night was that we passed the ball really well, I don't know if we had four errors all night passing, so if you pass and stay in the system, you can be pretty good. It doesn't always work that way, but it worked that way today."
Team stats had Whitenton leading in kills with 21 while Jessica Henderson and Ali Cooper had five apiece plus Katie Sherwood added four.
Bullock registered 20 assists and Bruce finished with 12.
Caroline Sherwood led her team with four aces and eight digs.
East Union's middle blockers Carrlee Collins and Lily Kate Johnson had three blocks each.
East Union remains in the Daily Journal top 10 with their number nine ranking as they improve to 15-6 with the win.
