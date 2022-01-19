Katie Sherwood

Katie Sherwood hit two clutch baskets for East Union in the fourth quarter to turn back a Myrtle run. 

 By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette

Peyton Wildman spread her 16 points out evenly over two halves and led the East Union Lady Urchins to the opening round win over Myrtle by  51-40 final at the Union County Tournament. 

East Union led the entire second half, but saw a lead of nine points evaporate down to a two-point advantage at 42-40, but the Lady Urchins closed on a 9-0 run down the stretch for the win. 

Katie Sherwood hit back-to-back baskets while Jorja Roberson, Mia Hutcheson and Wildman scored down the stretch to salt away the win.

East Union led 12-8 after a quarter and increased that lead to 27-19 at the half. 

East Union enjoyed a balance of scoring from all five starters and Wildman led the Lady Urchins with her 16 points. 

Carrie Wilkinson was also in double figures with 11 points including three 3-pointers.

Hutcheson scored nine points, Roberson hit for eight and Sherwood finished with seven points. 

Kinsley Gordon of Myrtle led all scorers with 21 points. Dream Carnell and Emma Mayer had 6 apiece. 

East Union will advance to the next round of the Union County Tournament and will face Ingomar on Saturday, January 22 at 3:00.

