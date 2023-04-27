East Union captured their eighth consecutive Class 1 State Powerlifting Championship behind their Elite 12 lifters, Emma Boatner and Laura Cobb back on March 31.
Boatner won her weight class as she swept first place in every category for a total of 975 pounds for squat, bench press and dead lift. She flexed her muscle for top lifts of 415 for squat, 170 in bench press and 390 on dead lift.
"Emma was more like a player-coach. Jorja Roberson was last year and Emma Boatner was this year - best I've ever had," East Union coach Scott Duley said.
Cobb also won every category for her class with a total of 950 pounds. Her results were 410 for squat, 150 on bench press and 390 in dead lift. Cobb's dead lift is a new state record for Class 1 girls.
"Laura was gone for a year, so her leadership was more just by working hard and being the strongest woman in the state in her class," Duley said.
Boatner and Cobb were honored and named to the Elite Twelve by virtue of their being the top lifter in their weight class for the entire day's competition regardless of school classification.
"This is the first time that we've ever had two Elite 12 lifters," Duley said. "They have been the best two leaders I could have asked for."
The Lady Urchins had five individual winners including Boatner and Cobb,
Chloe James won the 114 class with a total of 690 which edged out second-place Lady Urchin teammate Bethany Hazel's 975 total.
Myrtle's Cora Kelly came in third in the class with a total of 635.
Dakota Hines was the top lifter in the 123 class with a final total of 705 and won the tie-break with Myrtle's Mai'yla Johnson, who also lifted a 705 total to place second.
Raquel Mejia of West Union was third with her 580 total.
The final winner for East Union was Anna Grace Gregory in the 220 class with her 875 total.
Morgan Burks of West Union was second with her total of 805.
East Union won the meet with a total 51 points while county rival, Myrtle also had a huge showing with their 35 points to place second.
The Lady Hawks were led by Olivia Decanter, who won the 165 class with her final total of 940. She won every category in her class with a 410 for squat, 140 in bench press and 390 on dead lift.
East Union's Marly Helms was second with 800 point total.
Myrtle had two more class winners as Lauryn Smithey took the top step in the podium in the 132 class with her final total of 740 and Kyleigh McCullough won the 97 class with a 510 final.
Morgan Young snagged a second place finish in the 105 class with 545 points and Kaylee Jordan took second in the 198 class with 765 points.
STRENGTH IN NUMBERS
Boatner leaves her mark on Class 1 girls powerlifting
Emma Boatner won her first state powerlifting title as a seventh grader and proceeded to repeat each year, growing stronger and pushing the bar higher for those that follow.
Boatner began her quest in 2018 as she won gold in the 198 class.
She repeated in 2019 and broke her first state record in her career as she set the new mark for the bench press at 155 pounds.
The shutdown of school sessions as well as sports just prior to the state championship prevented Boatner from winning in 2020, but she was sure to have taken the podium again.
Powerlifting championships came back in 2021 and Boatner flexed her muscle again by winning the 198 class as she established a new squat record of 385 pounds.
Boatner didn't rest on her laurels in 2022 as she obliterated the state record in all four categories. She set a new mark for total with 960, squat at 405, bench with 165 and 390 for deadlift.
Fast forward to 2023 and Boatner was back to shatter three of her state records while tying the fourth. Her new state records in the 198 class were 975 total, 415 squat, 170 bench and she tied her deadlift record of 390.
"Emma won five individual state powerlifting championships and would have had six, but for Covid," East Union powerlifting coach Scott Duley said. "She set the all-time total this year and reset her record in bench and squat as well."
Decanter owns the state records in 165 group of Class 1
Olivia Decanter of Myrtle is the owner of every record in the 165 class of girls powerlifting in Class 1.
Decanter won three titles in the class and would own a fourth had she not had the season cut short by the Covid episode that deprived all spring sports athletes of their championships in 2020.
"Olivia won three state titles and she was set to win during her ninth grade year also, but missed out because of Covid," Myrtle powerlifting coach Jeremy Smithey said.
"Olivia is the cornerstone of this powerlifting program. She has set a standard that all future lifters will have to reach.
Decanter has the following records for 165 class in girls powerlifting - total 940, squat 410, bench 140 and deadlift 390.
Clay wins individual titles in three weight classifications
Zac Clay has been top Dawg in three weight classifications in Class 4A for the New Albany Bulldogs. Clay has won his class every year since 2021 and would most likely have a fourth had Covid not sidelined the 2020 state championships.
"Zac Clay has worked extremely hard over his high school career," New Albany boys powerlifting coach Cody Stubblefield said. "Winning three state titles in three different weight classes is an unbelievable accomplishment.
"Pound for pound, I believe he could be the strongest athlete to ever come out of New Albany High School."
Clay started out his trek in powerlifting legend as he competed in the 114 pound class in 2021. He turned in totals of 810 total, 315 squat, 165 bench, 330 deadlift.
He moved into the 123 class in 2022 and lifted the following numbers - 930 total, 380 squat, 195 bench, 355 deadlift.
Clay completed his career recently in the 132 class and finished with a total score of 1070 to successfully take the three-peat. He lifted 430 in squat, 210 for bench and 430 deadlift.
