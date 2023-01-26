The New Albany Kiwanis Club will host the 31st edition of the Hotbed Classic at Historic Memorial Gymnasium in Downtown New Albany on Saturday, January 28.
Other sponsors of the day-long event are Rowan Family Dentistry and Northeast Mississippi Community College.
This year's schedule of work includes 10 games with the first slated for an 8:30 tip and the final game will hopefully tip around 9:00.
• Game 1 - East Union (9-13) vs Thrasher (5-13) East Union is led by So. Tristan Baldwyn who is averaging 19.4 PPG and the Urchins are making their 27th Hotbed appearance. Thrasher is making their third appearance and first since 1999.
• Game 2 - Myrtle (0-13) vs Holly Springs (4-13) Myrtle makes their 24th appearance while Holly Springs will be making their fifth.
• Game 3 - New Albany (19-5) vs Nettleton (19-3) New Albany is led by the trio of Cayden Howell (16.1 PPG), Chris Carter (15.1 PPG) and Braden Shettles (14.5 PPG). The Bulldogs will be making their 30th appearance at the Classic. Nettleton comes is as the number 2 ranked 3A team in Mississippi and will be making their fifth appearance.
• Game 4 - Pontotoc (23-2) vs Power Center, TN (15-7) Pontotoc enters the contest as the number 2 ranked team in Class 4A in the state and will be led by Tyler Shepard and Adin Johnson. Zane Tipler will miss the game due to an injury. The Warriors recently set the state record for three-pointers in a game with 24 and they will make their 10th appearance. Power Center comes in ranked as the number 10 AA school in Tennessee. Their leaders are 6'5" Cordarius Sledge (15.3 PPG) and 6'8" Nasir Allen (11.8 PPG). They will be making their second appearance at the Hotbed.
• Game 5 - West Union (19-4) vs Jasper, AL (17-7) West Union is ranked as the number 3 team in Class 1A in Mississippi and will be led by Cole Willard, Greer Manning and Jon Grey Morrisson as they make their 23rd appearance. Jasper comes in as the number 9 ranked team in Alabama 5A schools and will be making their first appearance. Coached by Heath Burns who previously brought teams from Hueytown and Cordova to the Hotbed.
• Game 6 - Neshoba Central (20-4) vs Buckhorn, AL (16-7) Neshoba Central enters as the number 3 team in the state of Mississippi in Class 5A. Their lineup features Patsden Williams (14.4 PPG), Jordan Ben (12.8 PPG) and Zae Goodin (12.5 PPG). They will be making their first appearance. Buckhorn is the number 4 ranked team in 6A in the state of Alabama. They are led by 6'5" Caleb Holt who holds offers from Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Alabama, LSU. Florida, Georgia and Auburn. Buckhorn is also making their initial appearance at the Classic.
• Game 7 - Olive Branch (19-3) vs Lausanne, TN (19-2) Olive Branch enters as the number 3 team in the state and they will be led by Jaylen Tyler, Kaleb Hunt and Zahir Gutierrez. This will be their seventh appearance. Lausanne is the number 3 Division II school in Tennessee. The trio of Jamarcus Powell, Tre Davis and Seth Granberry were be featured in their lineup. Marvis Davis is the coach and recently became the winningest coach in Lausanne history with 200 wins. They will be making their fifth appearance at the Hotbed.
• Game 8 Tupelo (12-6) vs Rossville, TN (17-4) Tupelo was the preseason number 1 team in the state. The Golden Wave will be led by 6'4" London Fields, 6'7" Gavin Shannon and Louisiana-Lafayette commit Dayveun Anderson. They will be making their 18th appearance and first since 2014. Rossville features the quartet of 6'5" Houston Herbert, Messiah Ward, 6'6" Chanx Martin and Prophet Basden. They are coached by Johnny Jackson who recently won his 400th game as a head coach. This will be the team's first appearance at the Hotbed.
• Game 9 DeSoto Central (10-9) vs Plainview, AL (22-4) Desoto Central makes their fourth Hotbed appearance and are coached by Blake Orman and assistant Hayden Basil. Plainview is ranked as the number 1 team in Alabama 3A. They are led by UAB commit Jonah Williams and 6'5" Luke Smith who is the number 10 player in the state. They are making their third appearance.
• Game 10 Ingomar (12-10) vs Tunica Academy (record unavailable) The final contest of the day features an Ingomar flavor as the Falcons make their 25th appearance and they will face former Falcon Troy Howell's Tunica Academy team which makes their first appearance.
Admission to the Hotbed Classic is $10.
