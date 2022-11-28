A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Masey Adams, senior setter from New Albany made the Daily Journal All-Area Volleyball First Team.
Macie Phifer of Ingomar made the Daily Journal All-Area Volleyball First Team.
Senior sports reporter
FIRST TEAM
Masey Adams, New Albany
Setter, Sr.
• Recorded 674 assists, 381 digs, 78 kills, 16 blocks and 65 aces.
Sydney Howie, Alcorn Central
Libero, Sr.
• Recorded 408 digs, 38 assists, 20 kills and 36 aces.
Harmony Jackson, Lafayette
Outside hitter, Jr.
• Recorded 560 kills and 260 digs.
Brianna Lyons, Oxford
Outside hitter, Sr.
• Recorded 320 kills, 13 blocks, 293 digs and 46 aces.
Kerstin Moody, Belmont
• Had 447 kills, 12 blocks, 360 digs, 29 assists and 50 aces.
Lauren Niemeyer, Regents
Outside/middle hitter, So.
• Notched 380 kills, 19 blocks, 267 digs and 43 aces for MAIS Class 2A champ.
Macie Phifer, Ingomar
Outside hitter, So.
• Had 488 kills, 35 blocks, 53 aces; led Ingomar to 1A state title.
»2022 ALL-AREA HONORS
SECOND TEAM
Allie Grace Kirkland, Alcorn Central
Middle/outside hitter, Jr.
• Had 351 kills, 131 blocks for the Class 3A runner-up.
Amelia Lancaster, Alcorn Central
• Had 919 assists, 242 digs and 84 aces.
Aven Mathis, Kossuth
• Recorded 347 kills, 12 blocks, 127 digs and 82 aces.
Madasen McCaig, Belmont
• Had 504 assists, 197 digs, 27 kills, 16 blocks and 91 aces.
Bailey Ray, Regents
• Recorded 257 kills, 14 blocks, 229 digs and 86 aces.
Madi Kate Vuncannon, Walnut
Middle hitter, Sr.
• Notched 417 kills, 25 blocks, 343 digs, 21 assists and 82 aces.
Torrey Tkach, Oxford
• Had 261 kills, 91 blocks, 88 digs and 70 aces.
THIRD TEAM
Chloe Carr, Lafayette
Libero, So.
• Made 460 digs, 53 kills, 75 aces; had 94.3% serving rate.
Madison Jones, Oxford
Libero, Jr.
• Had 414 digs, 56 assists and 80 aces.
Paris Morris, Tupelo
• Recorded 327 assists, 102 digs, 47 kills and 34 aces.
Cayleigh Shipman, Alcorn Central
• Recorded 262 kills, 209 digs and 66 aces.
Abigail Tatum, Hickory Flat
• Had 408 assists, 102 kills, 34 digs and 69 aces.
Claire Wicker, Oxford
Setter, So.
• Had 962 assists, 252 digs, 60 kills and 49 aces.
Bailey Wilbanks, Kossuth
Middle/outside hitter, Sr.
• Notched 289 kills, 102 blocks, 160 digs and 83 aces.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning.
Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team.
The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week.
dennis.clayton@djournal.com
Brad is a senior sports reporter and columnist.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Currently in New Albany
Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
Weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team.
Subscribers can view our e-editions each morning with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.