The MBA Bobcats, an AAU girls basketball organization based in Jackson, recognized the talent in Northeast Mississippi and was looking to expand its program.
They sought out Ingomar’s Kelby Johnson as their contact.
“They reached out to me in the fall about helping to expand their organization into Northeast Mississippi,” Johnson said. “After talking with the Bobcats director, we decided to form several teams in our area.”
Johnson’s son, Adin, was a starter this past season for the Ingomar boys team that finished state runners-up in 1A.
“I’ve always been a basketball guy, but being around (Ingomar girls) Coach Trent Adair and seeing some other good programs in our area, I’ve really come to appreciate the girls game,” Johnson said. “Plus, I have two young daughters of my own, so maybe I can coach them one day.”
Johnson and Belmont’s Nathan Hodum formed six teams with players grades 6-10 to represent the Northeast Bobcats.
Three players from this year’s MHSAA Class 1A state championship Ingomar Lady Falcons are on the Bobcats 8th and 9th grade roster: Macie Phifer, Kylee Johnson and Kaylee Johnson. Other Ingomar players participating are Issie Riddle, Daylen Grisham and Cadie Jo Byrd.
West Union’s Laina Corder and Zoey Wright, and New Albany’s Hannah Finley and Abby Laney, are also players in the program.
“We helped to find players and coaches for all the teams,” Johnson said. “And we have been able to find really good people who are volunteering their time and energy to coach the kids.”
The Bobcats also have players from Oxford, Lafayette County, Belmont, Tishomingo County, Faulkner, New Site, Pontotoc, South Pontotoc, Mooreville, and several other schools.
“Our secret is that we have good kids who come from good families and good communities,” Johnson said. “All of our kids are already well-coached. Now we get to allow them opportunities to grow.
“The goal is to allow serious basketball players the opportunity to play more throughout the year, to get better, to play against good competition, and to enjoy being a part of an extended basketball family in Northeast Mississippi.”
The Bobcats are scheduled to play this year at home and in tournaments in Jackson, Memphis, Birmingham, Huntsville, Atlanta and Indianapolis.