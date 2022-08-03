Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Union County.
New Albany will again host their annual Bulldog Bash on Saturday and the day's schedule is loaded with quality teams and matchups for local volleyball enthusiasts. Coach Ashley Connolly and the Lady Bulldogs will play host to some of the top teams in North Mississippi during the one day event.
There are 18 matches set for the action with two courts going at the same time at Historic Memorial Gymnasium in Downtown New Albany and another slate of contests will be held at B.F. Ford Gymnasium, a couple of blocks away.
New Albany, Ingomar and Myrtle are the Gazette coverage teams that will play in the tournament and all three will be involved in the opening matches.
New Albany and Ingomar will face off on court one at 9:00 while Myrtle will square off against neighboring Ripley on court two.
Other teams that will be involved in the big day of volleyball include Alcorn Central, Amory, Kossuth, Starkville, Hickory Flat, Walnut, Pine Grove.
Teams that will play at Ford Gym are Saltillo, Hickory Flat, Pine Grove and Walnut.
Saturday's action features several teams that went deep into the playoffs with Alcorn Central and Hickory Flat winning state titles in 2021 in 3A and 1A.
Ingomar, Walnut and Kossuth made it to the semifinals in the state playoffs in 1A, 2A and 3A.
New Albany and Myrtle made it into the second round before bowing out in 2021.
Admission is $5.00 and Coach Ashley Connolly and the Lady Bulldogs invite everyone out for a great day of volleyball on Saturday.