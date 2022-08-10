NEW ALBANY- Saturday's Bulldog Bash got the 2022 volleyball season off to a great start as 12 teams descended on Memorial Gymnasium and B.F. Ford Gym in some highly competitive action.
Eight teams competed at Memorial Gymnasium and were divided into two courts that played simultaneously while four played at Ford.
"We had a huge turnout, every year it feels like it grows," New Albany coach Ashley Connolly said. "Every year, more and more keep coming in and I feel like it was successful.
"We had Alcorn Central, 3A state champs, Hickory Flat, 1A state champs from last year. We had Amory of 3A and a big 6A school, Starkville. I wanted it to be more competitive."
Teams that took part in the Memorial Gym courts included the host school, New Albany, Ingomar, Myrtle, Ripley, Kossuth, Alcorn Central, Amory and Starkville. Hickory Flat, Walnut, Pine Grove and Saltillo played at Ford Gym.
New Albany goes 2-1
New Albany got the bust day rolling with game one as they played county rival Ingomar on court 1. Ingomar took the straight set win by a 2-0 margin with scores of 25-19, 25-18.
New Albany rebounded from the early setback to claim wins over Starkville (2-0; 25-10, 25-18) and Alcorn Central (2-1; 19-25, 25-16, 15-12) to finish the day 2-1.
"I knew this match (Alcorn Central) would go three because both sides of the court were very competitive," Connolly said. "We have girls on both teams that play club together, so you have that going on and being able to play that high quality of a match against the 3A state champs proved to ourselves that we can do it.
"They proved that they can actually get out there and swing and play hard."
Connolly praised the play Camryn Rainwater, especially for the final two matches against Starkville and Alcorn Central.
"Camryn played well the entire game against Alcorn Central with her swings, I try to tell them all the just to just keep swinging and you will get some kills," Connolly said. I told Teelie Tyer the same thing.
"We had two freshmen play today, Teelie and Lilly Shannon, I thought Lilly did a great job of coming in.
"Summer Gaskin came in a did a good job with her serve and Masey (Adams) did a good job of spreading the offense in the last two matches. All around we had some good kills from everybody."
Ingomar has 1-1 day
Ingomar won the opening match against New Albany 2-0 by the 25-19, 25-18 scores and then met defending 3A state champion Alcorn Central in their second game.
Alcorn Central won 2-0 by scores of 25-13 and 25-22.
Coach Andy Wilbanks had mixed revues about his team's play and shared the positives along with things to work on for Ingomar.
"I think that we competed all day except for the for the first set against Alcorn Central, that was probably the only thing that I was disappointed in today was that the first 10 points of the match were competitive and then they went a little run and we just laid down," Wilbanks said. "That's really the only thing that I can say that I'm disappointed in today, a split playing two really good volleyball teams today I think we will leave the gym with a lot more positives than negatives.
"I think it just goes back to cutting down on unforced errors, that's the main thing that we have to focus on day and day out is make the other team earn the point. We've gotten better at it, we've still got a ways to go."
Myrtle gives Dunnam first career win
Olivia Dunnam got her coaching career at Myrtle started on Saturday and her Hawks finished the day 1-2.
Dunnam got her first career win in the second match as Myrtle defeated Amory 2-0 by scores of 25-21, 25-21.
The game matched Dunnam against her former New Albany coach, Shay Ashford. They were player and coach of the first-ever New Albany volleyball team back in the 2012 season.
"Wow, I can’t even explain the mixture of emotions I felt when the last point was played and the whistle blew," Dunnam said. "It was a great feeling to know I got my first win in my head coaching career, but man, it was so much sweeter the moment I looked up and saw the reaction on the girls faces and to watch them celebrate together."
Myrtle wound up on the short end of their other two matches, falling to Ripley 2-0 by scores of 25-13, 25-20 and Kossuth 2-0 with scores of 25-18 and 25-15.
Dunnam shared what she saw as positives for the Hawks in their first action of the year.
"The girls had a great day of serving," she said. "A few errors were made but overall they were smart placing the ball in areas that allowed the other team to make mistakes."
Some of the takeaways to build on for Myrtle were also offered by Dunnam after watching her team face quality opposition.
"I knew going into todays tournament would be a challenge for us," Dunnam said. "It was our first exposure playing anyone outside our team this year. We have to get more comfortable competing under pressure and adjusting to the challenges each team brings to the court."
Results for other teams
Five other teams competed at Memorial Gym with the three local teams and here are the final results for them.
Kossuth went 4-0 with wins over Amory (2-1), Ripley (2-0) Starkville (2-0) and Myrtle (2-0).
Alcorn Central went 2-1 with wins over Ingomar (2-0), Starkville (2-0) while losing to New Albany (2-1).
Ripley went 1-2, defeating Myrtle (2-0) and losing to Kossuth (2-0) and Amory (2-0).
Amory finished the day 1-2, with a win over Ripley 2-0 and losses to Kossuth (2-1) and Myrtle (2-0).
Starkville was 0-3 with losses to Kossuth (2-0), Alcorn Central (2-0) and New Albany (2-0).
B.F. Ford results for Bulldog Bash
Saltillo def. Hickory Flat 2-0
Walnut def. Pine Grove 2-0
Hickory Flat def. Pine Grove 2-0
Walnut def. Saltillo 2-1
Pine Grove def. Saltillo 2-1
Hickory Flat def. Walnut 2-0
Regular season volleyball action is now underway for all five Gazette coverage schools.
