MYRTLE - The New Albany Bulldogs took a hard shot from the West Union Eagles but used a second-quarter surge to take control of the matchup and bring the Union County Tournament championship back to Memorial Gymnasium with a 61-53 victory.
The Bulldogs trailed for most of the opening quarter, but the best was yet to come with a 16-0 run that put the ballgame back in New Albany’s favor.
Head coach Scotty Shettles said postgame that he believed defense was what set the tone for the game-changing run.
“We just picked the intensity up and began to turn them over… that was the key to the game,” said Shettles.
The Eagles began the game on a 12-10 run with a slowed but efficient offense to keep the Bulldog fast break offense at bay.
However, West Union struggled to take care of the basketball in the second, which set the stage for New Albany to begin their dominant run, which was led by 10 points from Kamron Carter.
The Bulldogs allowed only eight points in the entire quarter and that defense was what helped swing the game from a two-point deficit to a nine-point lead at the break.
New Albany continued to match every Eagle effort to narrow the gap and built extra cushion to sustain against a 9-0 run to leave the score at 50-42 with just eight minutes of play.
Despite the great play of the Bulldogs, West Union went out swinging with a 6-1 run to begin the fourth to make it a one-possession game.
The old “game of runs” mantra came to pass as New Albany responded with a 6-0 run, which was followed by a 5-0 run by the Eagles.
West Union got needed stops late in a four-point game, but the Bulldogs matched with solid defense late to secure the eight-point win.
Carter led all scorers with 21 points while Mac Cheirs added 13 for New Albany.
Greer Manning and Wesley Harrell paced the Eagles offensively with 18 and 10 points, respectively.
The Bulldogs head back into action on Thursday at Pontotoc in the Region 2-4A Tournament.
West Union follows suit with a game against Tremont at Ingomar in the Region 2-1A Tournament on Thursday.
Ingomar 63, New Albany 50 (G)
The Ingomar Lady Falcons used a standout offensive performance from Macie Phifer and clutch scoring late from Kylie Jumper to take back the Union County Tournament championship with a 63-50 victory.
The Lady Bulldogs started off strong with a 12-10 lead midway through the first by forcing turnovers and moving the ball well around the perimeter offensively.
However, Ingomar struck back quickly with a 13-2 run to begin the second quarter of play that gave them a 13-point lead that sat at nine when the halftime break came.
New Albany seemed to grab the momentum in the third with a 11-4 run to start the second half, but Jumper appeared in a big way for the Lady Falcons with nine second-half points that helped extend the lead back out to 57-42.
From there, Ingomar used their offensive possessions to drain the clock late and secure the victory and bring the UCT championship back after a two-year drought.
The Lady Falcons move on after the victory to play the winner of Smithville/Tremont in the Region 2-1A Tournament on Thursday.
New Albany heads to Pontotoc to take on North Pontotoc in the 1-4A Region Tournament on Tuesday.