INGOMAR - Ingomar cut into New Albany's lead during the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs turned back the charge and claimed the 85-70 win on Thursday.
New Albany began the quarter up 62-45, but Ingomar furiously fought back to close within six at 76-70, but the Bulldogs slammed the door on the rally by closing on a 9-0 run to end the game.
"Well, we shot the ball good, we were 10 for 20 from the three point line, that's 50 percent and that's good shooting," New Albany coach Scotty Shettles said. "From the free throw line we were 75 percent, 21 of 28.
"I thought we shot the ball good, defensively, I didn't think we were very good tonight, but when you're not good defensively you'd better be scoring the basketball and I thought we did that.
"The last two games we haven't really taken care of closing the game at the end and let teams back in it and that's something we've got to work on going forward in the playoffs, but I'm proud of the effort. The guys played extremely hard and I thought Ingomar played hard, we did what we had to do to win the game."
New Albany led from the opening tip and never trailed. The Bulldogs were up 19-11 after a quarter of play.
The Bulldogs got a bit of a cushion built up during the second period as they outscored the Falcons 21-11 and they teams went to half with New Albany up 40-22.
During the third quarter, Ingomar made a slight run as they closed the Bulldog lead down to 11 points at 51-40, but New Albany had an answer and closed on a 11-5 scoring advantage to move the score back out to 62-45.
The Bulldog trio of Braden Shettles, Cayden Howell and Chris Carter combined for 63 of the 85 points. Shettles hit for 28 while Howell scored 20 and Carter finished with 15.
Ingomar had a dynamic duo of scorers as Jack Denton and Joseph Petty were responsible for 54 points while the Falcons as a team finished with 70.
Denton scored 22 points in the second half and completed his night's work with 32 while Petty chipped in 22.
New Albany finished the regular season with a record of 23-5.
(G) Ingomar 60, New Albany 39
New Albany landed a few offensive punches during the third quarter and appeared to have staggered the Lady Falcons, but Ingomar shook it off and took the win 60-39.
New Albany overcame a 32-26 lead at the half by going on a 7-0 run and grabbing a 33-32 lead with 2:44 left in the period. However, Ingomar scored 22 consecutive points before the Lady Bulldogs could manage a basket and it was all but over at that point.
Cadie Jo Byrd was the top Lady Falcon scorer with 19 points. Macie Phifer hit for 12 and Mia Skelton added 9 points to the cause.
New Albany was paced by Hannah Finley's 15 points and Abby Laney finished with 9.
The Lady Falcons finish their regular season with a 30-1 record.
