NEW ALBANY- In what turned into one of the more entertaining games of the season, the New Albany Bulldogs outlasted the Ingomar Falcons at home 60-51 on Thursday night.
The game was marked by inside scoring as both teams struggled from the outside, combining for only one made three-pointer between them.
Head coach Scotty Shettles spoke postgame on how proud he was for this team to find a way to win despite the shooting struggles.
“Tonight, it wasn’t about offense… I thought our defense played really well. We turned them over, got some easy buckets, and to me, that was the difference in the game,” said Shettles.
The Bulldogs jumped out to an early 8-2 lead, but the Falcons countered with the first of many runs in the game with an 8-2 of their own to tie the game up at 10-all after the first eight minutes of play.
In the second, runs continued to be the theme of the game as Ingomar put up one of 9-2 early on. However, the Bulldogs battled right back with a 6-0 run to take the lead back.
Late in the second quarter, the defining run of the game occurred as New Albany got out on a 8-2 stretch in the final two minutes to take a 32-25 lead into the halftime break.
The Bulldogs increased their lead by the end of the third quarter to 11, fueled by another 8-2 run in the final minutes to lead 46-35 before the final eight minutes.
Ingomar, despite being down double-digits, refused to lay down as they began the fourth on a 6-0 run. Minutes later, the Falcons put together a 10-2 run to cut the deficit down to two points.
However, New Albany, with stifling defense late and seven big fourth quarter points from eight-grader Braden Shettles, finished the game on a 7-0 run to finish off a nine-point victory.
Shettles talked postgame about his team, who before Thursday took home a big division win against Pontotoc, is putting all together right at the pivotal stretch of the season.
“We gotta stay very energetic on defense, and we’ve gotta shoot the ball better. We’ve got Houston coming in on Tuesday night, and that’s gonna be a big game for us,” said Shettles.
In the win, the Bulldogs were led by Mike Smith with 22 points. Kam Carter added 19 while Chris Carter scored 10. The Falcons were paced by Kyle Robertson with 15 points, and Adin Johnson added nine.
With the win, New Albany moves to 7-2 on the season with a Tuesday home division matchup against Houston up next. After a Friday win against East Union, the Falcons are 12-2 with a county rivalry road game against West Union on Tuesday.
Ingomar 46, New Albany 28 (G)
The Lady Falcons leaned on swarming defense while Macie Phifer led the way offensively as Ingomar picked up a decisive 18-point road victory against county rival New Albany.
A second-quarer in which the Lady Falcons outscored the home Lady Bulldogs 13-7 allowed Ingomar to take a 24-13 lead at halftime.
Phifer had fourteen at the break, and she continued her great outing with eight points in the third to push the Lady Falcons lead up to 15 by the end of the quarter.
It was poor shooting from New Albany that was supplemented by great Ingomar defense that helped alongside Phifer to build up the lead that was all the way up to 20 midway through the third, which held as the Lady Falcons took home a road victory.
Phifer led all scorers with 25 points while Cadie Jo Byrd added 7. The Lady Bulldogs were led by Hannah Finley who scored 10 points.
Ingomar moved to 12-2 on the year after a win against East Union on Friday. New Albany falls to 7-3 on the year and plays host to Houston on Tuesday.