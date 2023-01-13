New Albany found themselves down by eight near the midway point of the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs fought their way back to snatch the win by a 71-69 final over Ingomar. New Albany outscored the Falcons 21-11 down the stretch.
New Albany moves on to Saturday's final with the win.
The Bulldogs relied on their tenacious full court defensive pressure to create opportunities while the offense finally got untracked to score points when it mattered the most.
Chris Carter gave the Bulldogs the lead at 68-67 by converting both free throws and Ke'Lan Simpson got the turnover and bucket on the subsequent inbounds play to put the Bulldogs up by three.
Jack Denton hit a basket for Ingomar to cut the lead to one, but Mac Cheairs hit a free throw for the final advantage with 6.6 second left.
Ingomar hustled down and attempted a final shot but it bounced away and New Albany secured the win.
New Albany led 30-28 at the half, but Ingomar got a strong period coming out of the break to take a lead of 51-44 after three.
Braden Shettles was high man for New Albany with 16 points and Cheairs bagged 12. Cayden Howell and Dee Johnson hit for 10 points apiece.
Ingomar was paced by Joseph Petty's 19. Jack Denton hit for 18 and Breyden Tillery scored 14.
