ENTERPRISE - Cadie Jo Byrd held West Union to seven hits in her pitching performance for Ingomar and led her team to the 9-5 win over the division front runners on Thursday.
Byrd allowed five runs on seven hits while striking out seven Lady Eagles to earn the win.
"Honestly, it was not my pitching, but my defense that I had behind me, like I had so much confidence in my defense out there," Byrd said of the keys to the win. "I knew that any pitch that I threw that my defense was going to get there and make the play."
Byrd sat West Union down in order in three innings which helped keep the base paths free of Lady Eagles. She only allowed runs in two innings, the first and the fifth.
West Union took the early lead with a three-run first as Sadie Cobb delivered a 2-RBI single after Addison Collum had hit a RBI single.
Ingomar didn't answer until the third inning as Daylen Grisham got her first of three hits on the night and was followed by another single by Tyranni Jones.
Macie Phifer made it three consecutive singles and drove home Grisham and Jones to cut the lead to 3-2.
T'nya Jones had the defensive play of the game with her web gem during the Ingomar fourth. She made a leaping backhand stab of a soft liner behind the bag at second for an out and then threw to first to double up the runner for the third out.
Ingomar took the lead in the fifth inning as T'nya Jones led off with a single and Byrd doubled to put runners in scoring position as second and third.
Lizzy Jo Hall hit a RBI single to score Jones and Byrd came home on the play after the ball was mishandled in the outfield by the Lady Eagles to put Ingomar ahead at 4-3.
Tyranni Jones added two more runs for Ingomar with her 2-RBI single and the Lady Falcons held a 6-3 lead in the middle of the fifth.
The Lady Eagles answered with two runs in the bottom half of the inning to cut the lead to 6-5.
Zoey Wright led off the inning with a single and later scored on an Ingomar error.
Kelsey Coffey drove in Lucy Jumper later in the frame with her RBI double.
However, Ingomar came back with three runs in the top of the sixth as Phifer hit a screaming shot for a home run over the fence in center to lead off.
T'nya Jones reached on an error and Byrd was hit-by-pitch to set up Kaylee Crawford for her 2-RBI single that handed Byrd and the Lady Falcons a 9-5 lead.
"Anytime your team can do that, it gives you way more confidence out there on the mound," Byrd said.
"It was big, those girls are very powerful hitters and that's really going to help their confidence, they've been struggling a little bit with their mental game at the plate and I think that was just what they needed."
West Union had a slight threat in the seventh as Jumper and Coffey walked, but Byrd came back to get a fly out to left and a popup to the catcher ended the game.
Montgomery was pleased with her team's performance against the first place Lady Eagles and shared her thoughts on the key ingredients for the win.
"You gotta give credit where it's due, West Union is a very good softball team this year, we are too and we had something to prove," Montgomery said. "We've been working hard, I've been trying to get that bulldog mentality out of them and they finally showed up and showed out.
"Athletes are going to athlete, Daylen is an athlete and she is a competitor and she was ready," Montgomery said. "She said she was going to come out here and help our team and she did."
Tyranni Jones was 3 for 5 for the Lady Falcons with two RBI
West Union was led at the plate by Cobb who went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Coffey who also went 2 for 3 with a RBI.
