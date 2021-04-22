INGOMAR – Emma Claire Callicutt, take a bow.
West Union’s junior pitcher was effective in the circle and a monster at the plate Thursday in the Lady Eagles’ 18-7 five-inning victory against Ingomar in Game 1 of their best-of-three MHSAA Class 1A softball playoff series.
Game 2 and Game 3, if needed, will be played today at West Union. Game 2 is scheduled for 5 p.m.
Callicutt went 4-for-4 at the plate to lead her team’s 17-hit offensive attack with a three-run homer and a two-run double. In the circle, she gave up seven hits and recorded three strikeouts.
“This was definitely my best game this season,” Callicutt said.
Added West Union head coach Lisa Bogue, "Emma did a great job; she was leader tonight.”
West Union (9-12) committed five errors, but responded at the plate. All nine of the Eagles produced hits. Parker Gates had three hits, including a double. Josie Baird had a two-run homer. Eden Conlee added two doubles. Ella Kate Taylor had a three-run double. No. 9 batter Sadie Cobb had two singles.
“They have put in the work,” Bogue said, referring to her team’s offensive success. “We have not come together like that. That was a great job to do that.”
West Union broke open a 1-1 game with back-to-back six-run innings in the second and third to build a 13-5 lead.
Callicutt’s two-RBI double and Taylor’s three-RBI double were the key hits. Sophie Hooker added an RBI single to close out the second-inning scoring.
Callicutt’s home run was the key in the third. Annie Orman and Gates added RBI singles for the Eagles.
“In the end our errors didn’t matter because we stepped up and hit the ball tonight,” Callicutt said.
Baird’s two-RBI homer in the fifth would be the game-clinching runs.
No. 9 batter Daylen Grisham led Ingomar (8-14) with a double and two singles in three at-bats. Pitcher Cadie Jo Byrd produced three RBIs with two triples. Kailey Edwards had a double.
Bogue knows her team’s work is not over.
“We’re going in with the mindset that we haven’t even played this game,” she said. “I know we’re one up on them, but still we also know it’s Ingomar. They’re fighters and they’re going to fight for it. We going in knowing we’ve got to win.”