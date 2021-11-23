INGOMAR - Ingomar faced Mooreville in both the boys and girls championship games in the Ingomar tournament and the Falcon faithful saw their team sweep both.
The Lady Falcons won 48-37 while the Falcons ran away with an 84-53 verdict.
Ingomar boys hit four 3-pointers in the opening quarter and never looked back in their romp. Kyle Robertson buried two from deep in the corner while Aiden Johnson and Joseph Petty drained a three apiece.
The Falcons were holding a 29-9 lead when the buzzer ended the quarter and the contest was never in doubt from then on.
"I think we started really well, I thought we were really focused on defense, had a lot of energy and we executed," Ingomar coach Jonathan Ashley said. "I thought we executed what we wanted to do, DJ (Beard) got a couple of touches there and got a steal and layup.
"Kyle knocked down some shots out there when they left him unguarded which got us off to a good start. I thought that was important."
The second quarter the Falcons offense was a bit more subdued as they only managed to outscore the Troopers 15-14 as the teams went to half with Ingomar up 44-23.
"I thought we backed off a little during the second quarter," Ashley said. "We are fighting that, inexperience and youth and I tell them that when we play on edge we can be pretty good, but when we back off we are average or below."
The Falcons held a 40-30 scoring advantage in the second half and rolled to the 84-53 win as they collected the hardware following the game.
"I think we did a good job after halftime of picking the intensity back up," Ashley said. "I really thought that we would have a hard time scoring (in preseason), with the guys that we lost last year, so I think we've scored it better than I thought we would and we are still a work in progress on defending it."
Johnson paced Ingomar with 24 points. Robertson and Petty joined him in double figures with 13 and 10 points.
Jack Denton scored nine points and Beard finished his night's work with eight points.
The Falcons hit nine 3-pointers with Robertson leading the way with three, Johnson and Petty both hit two while Olen Faulkner and Kagan Potts came off the bench to hit a three apiece.
Dathan Timms led the Troopers with 15 points while Brooks McDonald scored 13.
Ingomar improved on their perfect record as the win helped them to an 8-0 mark.
(G) Ingomar 48, Mooreville 37
The Lady Falcons never trailed in their championship game against Mooreville, but they could never quite put the Lady Troopers away in the 48-37 win.
Ingomar led 16-10 after a quarter and the teams went to intermission with the Lady Falcons holding a 26-17 lead.
Ingomar saw their largest lead of the game during the third quarter as tney opened up a 16-point spread, but Mooreville hit a three to end the quarter and the Lady Falcons led 39-26.
Macie Phifer was the top scorer for the Lady Falcons with 13 points. Cadie Jo Byrd was also in double figures as she hit for 12 points while Lindsey Dillard scored 8.
Laklyn Nichols and LuLu Franks scored 11 points each for the Lady Troopers.