INGOMAR – Trent Adair, like most coaches, had an idea about the potential of his 2020-21 Ingomar girls basketball team.
He thought they were maybe a year away from contending for a state championship. Instead, despite losing point guard Kylee Johnson to a knee injury in the season opener, the Lady Falcons went all the way, winning the MHSAA Class 1A state championship.
“All coaches have sort of a gauge, an estimate,” Adair said. “Me being sometimes negative, sometimes pessimistic and sometimes I’m wrong … sometimes it happens sooner than I think it’s going to happen.”
The gold ball was the fourth for Ingomar with Adair at the helm and the program’s first since 2018 and 11th overall.
Ingomar has all its starters returning – along with Johnson – including freshman forward/guard Macie Phifer, who scored 29 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked five shots in the championship game 55-51 win against West Lowndes.
“With all our players, we constantly develop,” Adair said. “(Phifer) has areas where she can improve and we’ve talked about them. She’s a gym rat and she works on those things, just like every girl on our roster.”
Ingomar’s other returnees are seniors forward/post Camleigh Ball, guard Katie Beth Hall and guard Lexi Campbell, sophomore guard Kaylee Johnson, Kylee’s sister, and junior guard Lindsey Dillard, who stepped up to play point guard last season. There are other younger players expected to see some playing time.
“Obviously the expectations are, ‘Let’s do this again,’ but it’s not that easy,” Adair said. “There are other good teams out there.”
He has made sure his players know what it takes to repeat.
“We still have to focus and get it done. We can’t just go out there and win,” Kaylee Johnson said. “Coach Adair keeps telling us, ‘You don’t know what tomorrow holds.’ ’’
“You can’t think about it really,” Hall said. “You’ve just got to keep playing. We’ve got a target on our back.”
“Going into the season we’ll have the mindset of humble, but hungry,” Kylee Johnson said. “A lot of people think, ‘Y’all are going to win it.’ You have to get better, because other teams are getting better. I think we’re getting there.”
BACK IN ACTION
Johnson tore the ACL in her right knee during the team’s season opener against Houlka. The injury required surgery and sidelined her until the first of April.
“This is my third month back on the court with a brace,” she said, moments before a recent summer league game. “The rehab was hard, but it gets you back.”
Johnson plans now are to continue to wear the brace as a precaution.
“I’d put a lot work in the summer before I got hurt. I was really confident,” she said. “I had worked a lot of my game, passing and shooting. When you come back (after an injury) you still have everything, but it takes time to reveal itself. Everything’s coming back. It’s just taking a little while to get there. It’s mostly your mindset. When stop thinking about it, then you start playing. You’ve got to get over that hump.”
Adair believes the timing of Johnson’s injury – the opener – was better, team-wise, than having it happen late in the season.
“We were counting on Kylee to be the primary ball handler,” he said. “You kind of have to re-invent yourself. The timing of it was somewhat beneficial because it allowed us a whole season to do that.”