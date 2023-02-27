Despite a subpar offensive performance, the Lady Falcons held off Simmons 37-28 in the Class 1A state semifinals at the Mississippi Coliseum on Monday. They will face reigning state champion Biggersville at 1 p.m. Thursday in the title game.
Ingomar (36-1) shot just 27.9% from the field and trailed 16-12 at halftime, but defense got it back in the game in the third quarter. Cadie Jo Byrd, who was shut out in the first half, hit a pair of layups off turnovers and then drained a 3-pointer for a 22-17 Ingomar lead.
The Lady Falcons’ press continue to produce takeaways. Simmons (23-3) committed 41 turnovers, including 26 in the second half.
“We knew we played awful in the first half. We just came together as a team and locked up,” said senior guard Damia Skelton, who made seven steals. “Defense is what we usually go to. It’s kind of been Ingomar’s thing if you’ve watched over the years.”
Macie Phifer led Ingomar with 13 points, but it was not a typical game for the 1A Miss Basketball.
“If they see me slacking and not doing what they know I can do, they come and pick me up,” Phifer said of her teammates. “It takes a lot of the pressure off me.”
Simmons was led by Akiah Prince’s 10 points. The Devilettes shot just 20.8% from the field.
Three-Pointers
Turning Point: Simmons got within 28-24 early in the fourth quarter, but then Ingomar scored six-straight points, including back-to-back baskets by Phifer.
Point Maker: Phifer shot 6 of 17 from the floor.
Talking Point: “I’m not going to go into the dressing room and holler and carry on and dwell too much on what we did not do. We did some things well enough to get ourselves ahead after being behind at half.” – Ingomar coach Trent Adair
