NEW ALBANY - Zavian Dilworth caused issues all night as he helped lead Nettleton to the 67-47 win over Ingomar on Tuesday at the New Albany Thanksgiving Classic.
NEW ALBANY - Zavian Dilworth caused issues all night as he helped lead Nettleton to the 67-47 win over Ingomar on Tuesday at the New Albany Thanksgiving Classic.
Dilworth was a scoring machine in the first half as he hit for 16 of Nettleton's 35 points, but the second half he was just as effective while dishing off passes to Tiger teammates for assists while rarely shooting at all.
Nettleton got some distance between the teams early after starting off with a narrow 7-4 lead, closing out the first period on a 9-3 run and taking a 16-7 lead.
Dilworth supplied much of the offense in both first half quarters, scoring seven points in the first and nine in the second to stake the Tigers to a 34-18 lead.
Jayden Carruthers picked up the scoring mantle from Dilworth in the second as he was on the receiving end of many passes from Dilworth while scoring 14 points.
Jay Hawkins and Jamarion Ball each scored eight second half points for the Tigers.
Ingomar pulled within eight points in the second quarter at 22-14 and later at 12 points in the third period, but each time that the Falcons would rally, Nettleton would eventually be able to stop the comeback while going on a run themselves to up the advantage.
Nettleton's Carruthers was the leading scorer with 23 points. Dilworth hit for 16 points and Ball finished with 13. Hawkins finshed the game with nine points.
Ingomar was paced by JoJo Petty and Jack Denton as each player scored 12 points. Cody Bost scored eight points.
Ingomar 67, East Webster 45
Ingomar faced East Webster on day one of the New Albany Thanksgiving Classic and the Falcons came away with the 67-45 win.
Ingomar took a lead of 33-16 at the half.
The Falcons go into the Thanksgiving break with a record of 6-4.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sports Editor
Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Currently in New Albany
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.