MYRTLE - West Union was finally able to end a lengthy losing streak on Saturday with their 63-56 win over Ingomar in the Union County Tournament. The win ended years of frustration for the Eagles in contests with the Falcons.
The Eagles led 53-52 going into the fourth quarter and both teams struggled offensively, but West Union got the best of the scoring by a 10-4 margin.
West Union hit eight free throws and one field goal during the final eight minutes while Ingomar had one field goal and two free throws.
The Falcons ran out to an early lead of 20-12 after a quarter, but the Eagles outscored them in the second quarter 21-14 and the teams went to intermission with Ingomar up by a point at at 34-33.
Kyle Robertson aided the Ingomar cause in the first half as he hit for 15 points.
Trey Haynes helped bring the Eagles back in the second quarter with nine points and Cole Willard added six.
Willard got help from Greer Manning offensively in the second half as they each scored nine points to lead the Eagles.
Willard was high man for the Eagles with 21 points. Manning hit for 15 and Haynes finished with 10.
Robertson led all scorers with 22 points while Sam Huffstatler scored 10.
West Union advances to the county championship and will play the New Albany/Myrtle winner.`