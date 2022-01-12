NEW ALBANY - West Union kept their perfect season intact and picked up the Union County Junior High Tournament trophy as well with their 32-25 win over Ingomar on Monday.
The Eagles now sport a 15-0 record for their season's efforts and have the hardware to prove their success.
Anytime you get an opportunity to win the county tournament and represent your school is special," West Union coach Mike Willard said. "There’s always a rivalry game and the atmosphere during the tourney is great for the kids to experience."
The Eagles raced out to an early 7-0 lead in the first quarter, but Ingomar showed their mettle and fought back to within two at 9-7 as the period ended.
West Union was able to get a bit of breathing room during the second quarter as they outscored the Falcons 12-5 and took a 21-12 lead into the half.
The Eagles ran into some issues during the second and third quarters with some of their starters having to sit due to foul trouble.
Willard shared what he thought were the keys to the win in the hard-fought contest.
"Overcoming adversity such as foul trouble and some big minutes with guys from the bench."
West Union was able to hold off the Ingomar rally despite the fact that the Falcons got the upper-hand on the scoreboard in the second half, outscoring the Eagles 13-11.
Willard spoke about his team's recipe for success with the perfect season so far.
"Blessed to have some young guys that play hard and love to play the game. We really just try to keep things simple and keep the game fun."
Top scorers for the Eagles were Carson Conlee with 10 points while Jack Rutherford and Walker Conlee had 7 points each.
Cooper Ball and Cayden Madonna hit for 12 points apiece to pace the Falcons.