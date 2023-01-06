ENTERPRISE - West Union utilized a 17-3 surge in the third quarter to take down Ingomar 59-45 on Friday.
The Falcons had closed to within a point at 25-24 while holding the Eagles scoreless for the first 4:21 of the period, but the Eagles caught fire offensively with the big run.
"Yeah, picked it up a notch defensively and were a lot more aggressive," West Union coach J.C. Hayles said. "First half we were on our heels, we were up guarding full-court, but that's not guarding, we were just backing up, backing up and not rebounding.
"We cleaned some of that up in the third quarter and it's amazing what getting up and playing defense can do for getting you a layup."
The takeaway and transition game was the key element during the big run as the Eagles scored crucial points.
"I think it was also big for Jon Grey Morrisson to have a double/double tonight, we were hoping that we could maybe get him going and I was glad to see him step up," Hayles said.
Morrisson hit for 10 points and pulled down 11 rebounds.
West Union never trailed and opened up a 25-20 lead as the teams went to intermission. Greer Manning and Cole Willard scored the majority of the Eagle points with 12 and 10 respectively in the half.
Willard was high man overall with 19 points while Manning settled for 17. Morrisson was the other Eagle in double figures with 10.
Joseph Petty led Ingomar with 12 points while Jack Denton and Breyden Tillery each scored 10.
(G) Ingomar 53, West Union 21
The Lady Falcons put the issue to rest quite early as they ran out to an early 8-0 lead and went on to win 53-21 over the Lady Eagles.
Ingomar was up 15-7 after a quarter then proceeded to rattle off a 22-6 scoring advantage in the second period, taking a 37-13 lead at the half.
The Lady Falcon offense kept clicking in the third quarter and the defense was suffocating as they went on a 16-2 run for a 53-15 lead with a running clock.
Macie Phifer and Cadie Jo Byrd led the attack with 13 points each. Kylie Jumper hit for seven and Mia Skelton finished with six.
Laina Corder was top scorer for West Union with nine. Crissa Goodwin and Kylie Jourdan scored four apiece.
