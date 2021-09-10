INGOMAR - A trio of underclassmen helped lead Ingomar to a 3-0 win at home on Thursday over Baldwyn by scores of 25-17, 25-15 and 25-18.
Taylor Stout, Cadie Jo Byrd and Macie Phifer all made huge contribution to the win over the Lady Bearcats in various parts of the game.
"Good defense turns into good offense and that's been our focus point in limiting our mistakes," Ingomar coach Andy Wilbanks said. "In 1A volleyball, if you don't penalize yourself, you're going to have an opportunity to win most nights, so I think that's what we just keep preaching - good serves, good passing, good defense."
Stout helped Ingomar move out to an early 5-1 lead in the opening set with her serve and picked up an ace in the process.
Stout later returned to the service line later in the set, picked up a couple more aces and served the Lady Falcons to a 8-0 run to break a 17-17 tie and give Ingomar the 25-17 win.
Phifer and Byrd were crucial in the kill category with three and two respectively while senior Rylie Ozbirn connected for two kills and two aces.
Stout was again stout at the service line in the second set with three aces during a 6-0 run late in the set as the Lady Falcons went expanded a 15-11 lead into a 21-11 margin.
Phifer and Byrd were a force as front line hitters as Phifer had five in the set and Byrd dropped in three. Ingomar won by a 25-15 verdict.
Phifer had three early aces in the third set as Ingomar raced out to a 4-0 lead, fell behind 9-7, broke a 9-9 tie and finished on a 16-9 scoring advantage for a 25-18 win.
Byrd and Stout added a kill and ace to their stats during the third set.
"I thought our service was pretty good at times, I think we had one little lull in service there in the second set, but overall I think it was better and we've been kinda preaching that," Wilbanks said. "We've been kinda inconsistent, but I think we took a step in the right direction in the service department tonight.
"When we passed the ball well tonight, things went well for us, but communicating is where we are going to see some breakdowns where we just don't talk to each other. Overall, I was pleased with the win, I feel like we just need to put all the phases of the game together on one night."