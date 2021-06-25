INGOMAR – The pain of Ingomar’s devastating loss in last season’s state championship game was still radiating in the players’ souls the day after when they entered their home gym for practice.
One of those players, junior shooting guard Adin Johnson, sent head coach Jonathan Ashley a phone photo of the team working out.
“I was ready to get back in the gym,” said Johnson, who averaged 12.5 points per game and connected on a team-high 78 3-pointers last season.
“That (photo) was a positive,” Ashley said last week, moments before watching his 2021-22 Falcons play Pine Grove in a summer league game.
Ingomar will enter the season without the services of two all-state caliber players who combined to score 33 points and pull down 18 rebounds per game in Zach Shugars (Southwest signee) and Tyson Smithey (Gulf Coast signee). Still, Ashley’s confident in the ability of his returning squad.
“To be honest, overall, talent-wise, we’re going to be deeper than we’ve been the last couple of years,” he said. “There’s going to be a lot of youth and inexperience with that. They’re going to have to grow up. Offensively, they’ll be fine. When those young guys learn how we need to compete on defense, I think we’ll have a chance to surprise some people.
“I think by the time October gets here we’ll be able to guard you.”
Fundamentally sound man-to-man defense has always been a trademark of Ingomar basketball teams. This season will be no different.
“We’ll be stronger on defense,” Johnson said. “That’s going to help us win a lot of games.”
Ashley’s watched Johnson improve his defensive effort this summer.
“He’s defended better,” the coach said. “He’s learned what it takes, being more physical. He’s wanting the challenge of guarding the better players on the other team.”
Johnson, being the team’s top returning scorer, is being counted on to produce points. This season his coach wants to see him attack more in the paint, not just fire away from the perimeter. Johnson is an 87 percent free throw shooter.
“We need for him to attack off the dribble in the lane and get to the free throw line,” Ashley said. “That will help us be able to score more in the paint and not have to settle for a lot of jump shots.”
Ingomar’s inside game will depend a lot on 6-foot senior post player Kyle Robertson, who saw limited playing last season behind Shugars and Smithey.
His work during the summer games has impressed the coach.
“I think people will be surprised by Kyle,” Ashley said. “He can play and he will show people he can play. He knows how to get the ball on the rim and knows how to score with it.”
The remaining five starters will be seniors DJ Beard, Breyden Bell and Sam Huffstatler.
“I think Breyden Bell and DJ Beard are athletic and physical enough that they should give us a chance to guard the other team’s best two players,” Ashley said. “Sam Huffstatler has the tools and the ability to play point guard. We’ve got five who are solid.”
Cody Bost, a freshman transfer from North Delta, will also add depth.