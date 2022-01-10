INGOMAR - Ingomar put Friday's division contest with West Union to rest early as they doubled their opponent's first half point production and coasted home to an 85-71 win.
Ingomar held a comfortable lead at the intermission at 45-22.
"We played with good energy and effort on defense, that set the tone," Ingomar coach Jonathan Ashley said.
Ingomar was holding a slim lead of 7-6 early in the first quarter before they hammered the Eagle defense with 16-3 run to go ahead 23-9 after one.
"They (Ingomar) hit a bit of spurt and we didn't bounce back from it," West Union coach J.C. Hayles said. "We got out of rhythm on offense and couldn't put together a stop. It just kinda snowballed for us.
"They hit a lot of shots and we missed a lot."
The Falcons continued to confound the Eagles on both ends of the court as they outscored their rivals 22-13 in the second quarter.
Daniel Conlee did all he could to keep West Union in the game as he scored 15 of the Eagles 22 points including a couple of three pointers. Unfortunately, none of his teammates could find the range to help with the offensive production.
"Thankful he (Conlee) had a good half and hit a few shots because we could not go one to go down and they could not miss one," Hayles said.
The Eagles fought hard to mount a comeback in the second half, closing to within nine late in the contest at 79-70, but Ingomar would not allow them to get any closer and took the 85-71 win.
"We never quit, I am extremely proud for us for that, cut it to single digits in the fourth quarter," Hayles said.
Ingomar improved to 17-4 overall and 4-1 in Division 2-1A while West Union dropped to 13-6, 1-3.
Leading the Falcons in scoring was Kyle Robertson with 23 points including three 3-pointers. Adin Johnson was next with 21 points.
Breyden Bell hit for 13 points and Joseph Petty came off the bench and scored 10 points.
Conlee was high man for West Union with 20 while Cole Morris Willard finished with 15 points.
(G) Ingomar 57, West Union 51
Ingomar was able to shake free of a pesky West Union squad in the second half and won the girls game 57-51.
After a tightly contested first half, Ingomar was twice able to open up leads of 12 points on two separate occasions at 36-24 in the third quarter and again at 50-38 in the final period.
The first quarter of the game was an offensive struggle in futility or a defensive masterpiece, depending on how one's perspective was. After eight minutes of play, the Lady Eagles held a narrow 5-3 lead.
The second period saw a bit more offense as the teams went to the half with Ingomar up 22-18.
Katie Beth Hall came off the bench to bury three 3-pointers and score 11 points to spark the Ingomar offense during the period. Macie Phifer also hit a three to aid the cause.
West Union attempted to match the long range shooting efforts of the period as they got two threes from Zoey Wright and one from Emma Callicutt.
Ingomar's record now stands at 19-3, 5-0 in 2-1A while West Union is 14-5, 3-2.
Phifer of Ingomar led all scorers with 25 points and Hall added 11.
Wright was the leading scorer for West Union with 13 points. Anna Carwyle scored 12 and Callicutt hit for 10.