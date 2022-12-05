INGOMAR - Ingomar boys appeared to have found the proverbial second gear during the second half of action against Myrtle on Friday and took a 70-40 win over the Hawks.
The Falcons scored 36 points over the final 16 minutes while limiting the Hawks to 19.
"I think that's a good way to put it (second gear), we did find more energy, more intensity, more effort in the second half," Ingomar coach Jonathan Ashley said. "Being underclassmen, that's the hardest thing I think for us to learn is that when we back off we are really average or below and when they play with intensity, effort and on edge defensively, we can be pretty good.
"It was good to see that they found another gear, found a way to get out there and turn the effort level up and do what was necessary to finally get in control out there. I was pleased with that."
Breyden Tillery paced the Ingomar attack in the second half as he hit for 10 points.
Kyland Morgan gave the Falcons some big play in the paint as he hit for six points during the fourth period.
Jack Denton had the hot hand for Ingomar in the first quarter as he scored eight of the 16 points that Ingomar hung up.
"I told our guys to play some zone, slow it down where it is not just an up and down game, limit some of the possessions," Myrtle coach Allen Ball said. "It kinda worked in our favor, the first half we were in it. I think even in the third quarter it was still a 10-point game at one time.
"In our zone, rotation-wise on the back end of it, they (Ingomar) found open guys and hits shots and made plays. I think that was the outcome of the game for sure for them."
The Falcons had four players in double figures as Denton and Morgan were the top performers with 14.
Tillery finished the night with 12 points and Cody Bost hit for 10 points.
Haiden Shoops was the lone Hawk in double figures with 17 points.
Ingomar led 34-21 at the intermission.
(G) Ingomar 63, Myrtle 23
Ingomar ran out to an early lead at 14-3 and coasted home to the 63-23 win in the opening contest on Ingomar's homecoming night.
Daylen Grisham was solid during the first eight minutes on the offensive end with six points.
Macie Phifer had an outstanding second quarter for the Lady Falcons as she scored 19 points including three 3-pointers.
"They were playing a 2-3 zone so we were getting a lot of open looks and my teammates were finding me and getting me a lot of open looks," Phifer said. "I like shooting out of the corner, but I haven't been shooting it that great. I actually made more tonight than I have all season over the course of 10 games."
Phifer was the game's high scorer with 23 points and Grisham finished with 6 points.
Dream Carnell and Mai Mai Johnson each scored six points for Myrtle.
