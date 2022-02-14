INGOMAR - Ingomar squared off with West Union twice in an all-Union County championship in 2-1A basketball and the Falcons were able to complete the sweep.
The Falcons won the boys game 62-52 and the Lady Falcons took the decision over the Lady Eagles by a 51-37 final.
The second quarter was the turning point during the nightcap. Ingomar would go up a few points, only to see West Union cut it to three points on three separate occasions.
Daniel Conlee and Cole Willard hit goals to cut the lead to two points on a couple of other trips down the floor for the Eagles.
However, Ingomar was able to turn a 25-22 advantage into a 36-22 lead with an 11-0 run just over midway through the second period as Breyden Bell contributed six of those points. They led 38-24 at the half.
"We did a good job of starting with a good energy on defense and we competed," Ingomar coach Jonathan Ashley said. "They're (West Union) good and they run a really good, patient offense. Cole Morris (Willard) and Greer (Manning) are tough matchups, the Conlee kid is a tough matchup, I thought we did a really good job initially of defending it.
"We had a lot of energy and were helping each other, we were trying to take away things that they wanted to do, but we kinda got away from that a bit early in the second quarter."
West Union kept fighting and scrapping during the second half and cut the Falcon lead down to six points twice at 54-48 and 56-50, but Ingomar was always ready to answer.
The Falcons closed on a 6-4 scoring advantage to end the game for the 62-52 final.
"We didn't do a very good job of controlling what we can control, missed too many block-outs, missed too many free throws early," West Union coach J.C. Hayles said. "We got off to a good start, get on a run, then one call really changes the momentum right there."
Bell was high man for Ingomar with 20 points. Joseph Petty was also in double figures with 13. DJ Beard and Sam Huffstatler had eight points each.
Conlee led the Eagles with 14 points. Willard and Manning also hit for double digits with 12 points apiece.
(G) Ingomar 51, West Union 37
Ingomar blistered West Union with a 16-5 start in the first quarter went on to win 51-37.
Macie Phifer helped the Lady Falcons establish the lead with eight points while Cadie Jo Byrd added five points during the opening eight minutes.
"We played really good defense, we were solid," Phifer said. "Coach Adair talked about beign connected on defense and I felt like our talking, our communication, just being where we needed to be, our rotations on defense. I think our defense was what helped us win tonight.
"At halftime, Coach Adair was talking about how we only had one offensive rebound and how many offensive rebounds they (West Union) had. We realized that we have got to really go crash the boards if we want to win this game."
West Union did take the point advantage during the second period as they enjoyed a 17-11 to pull with five at 27-22 when the teams went to half.
The Lady Falcons came back from half strong and scored 19 while limiting the Lady Eagles to 8 points to extend their lead to 46-30 at the end of three quarters.
Phifer finished her night with 16 points to lead Ingomar. Byrd was the next scorer with seven points.
West Union had a trio of players in double figures with Zoey Wright topped the team with 13. Anna Carwyle finished with 12 and Emma Callicutt hit for 11 points.
New Albany wins 2-4A boys title
The New Albany Bulldogs won their second consecutive division title on Friday as they beat Pontotoc on their home court by a 75-66 score.
New Albany rode the point production of the trio of Kam Carter, Mike Smith and Chris Carter to the win.
Kam was the leading scorer with 22 points. Smith hit for 17 and Chris finished with 14 points.
New Albany improved to 24-5 with the win.
The Bulldog defeated Ripley in the semifinals on Thursday at Pontotoc by a final of 60-52.
Kam was again the leading scorer with 29 points. Smith was next in line with 16 points and Chris hit for 10 points.
Lady Hawks take 2-2A tournament championship
The Myrtle Lady Hawks made the long trip to Marks on consecutive nights, but did not let travel fatigue set in as they won the 2-2A tournament championship as they defeated Potts Camp 45-38.
"We played well," Myrtle coach Chris Greer said. "Emma Speck, Maddy Hall stepped up, while Emma Beth Mayer and Dream Carnell rebounded well.
"Kinsley Gordon played great defense and made her free throws."
Gordon had a huge night, scoring 23 points to pace the Lady Hawks. Moody and Carnell added six points each.
Myrtle took a 31-18 lead into the half.
Myrtle advanced to the championship game by defeating Charleston 46-41 in Thursday's semifinals.
Gordon led the way with 32 points and Mayer hit for seven in the win.