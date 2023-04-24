Griffin Prince

Griffin Prince led the Falcons at the plate as he went 3 for 3 against West Lowndes.

 By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette

INGOMAR - Ingomar started a tad slow, but finally got the bats rattling in a huge third inning as they won game one of their 1A baseball playoff series by a 15-0 score over West Lowndes on Monday.

