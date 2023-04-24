INGOMAR - Ingomar started a tad slow, but finally got the bats rattling in a huge third inning as they won game one of their 1A baseball playoff series by a 15-0 score over West Lowndes on Monday.
Ingomar sent 13 batters up in the third and scored nine runs while establishing a comfortable 13-0 lead.
"We just swung at good pitches, we got confidence at the plate, we saw that when we play our game, good stuff can happen," Ingomar coach Ben Wallis said. "We put the ball in play a lot, hit the ball hard and good stuff happened for us."
Olen Faulkner led off the third by reaching on an error and was driven home on Carson Ellis' RBI single.
MJ Bateman drove in another Falcon run with a groundout after Walker Robbins had scored earlier on an error.
Griffin Prince had a RBI single and was followed by back-to-back RBI doubles by Cody Bost and Tanner Rakestraw.
Ellis came back up for a second time in the inning and hit another RBI single.
Walker Robbins had a hard hit ball into left that went off the glove of the left fielder that resulted in two more Ingomar runs.
The Falcons scored their final two runs in the fourth as Bost added another RBI and Prince scored on a passed ball.
The Falcons scored a run in the bottom of the first as Prince reached on an infield single and later scored on Rakestraw's RBI groundout.
Ingomar scored three runs in the second on Noah Cooper's RBI sac fly and Bateman's RBI single. Bateman scored the third run of the frame on an error.
Rakestraw worked four innings, allowed one hit, walked five and struck out five.
"He struggled a little bit a couple of innings, walked a couple of guys, but for the most part, I don't know how many hits he gave up, one or two at the most, I think, but when he was in the zone, he was pretty tough to hit," Wallis said. "He just struggled against a couple of guys for some reason and we gave up a few free bases."
Olen Faulkner came on to close out the game and threw the fifth inning.
Prince went 3 for 3 to lead the Falcons at the plate. Eliis, Bost and Rakestraw each had two hits apiece.
The series shifts to West Lowndes with game two scheduled for Friday.
