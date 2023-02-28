A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Walker Robbins of Ingomar went 2 for 3 and drove in three runs.
Tanner Rakestraw threw a 2-hitter and struck out 10 Byhalia batters in four innings on Tuesday.
Sports Editor
MJ Bateman led off the game for Ingomar with a single and finished the game with two hits.
INGOMAR - Ingomar only needed four innings to drop Byhalia by a 13-1 final. The Falcons collected seven hits and Tanner Rakestraw tossed a two-hitter on the mound.
Ingomar had an opportunity to blow the game open early as they loaded the bases in the bottom of the first by way of a leadoff single by MJ Bateman plus a walk and hit by pitch.
However, Byhalia got back-to-back strikeouts and got a fly ball to center for the third out and the game was scoreless after an inning.
Rakestraw struck out the side in the second to up his total to five through two innings.
The Falcons were finally able to hang up some runs in their half of the second as Brayden Tillery and Bateman were hit by pitches to put two runners aboard for Griffin Prince.
He delivered the RBI single to push across the first run. The next Falcon run scored on an error off the bat of Cody Bost.
Rakestraw helped his own cause as he smacked a 2-RBI double to give himself and his team a bit of breathing room with a 4-0 lead.
Rakestraw went back to the hill and administered another shutout inning by once again striking out all three Indian batters in the frame.
Ingomar sent eight batters to the plate in their half of the third and scored five runs to up their lead to 9-0.
Walker Robbins had an RBI single to drive in Olen Faulkner who had walked to start the inning. Noah Cooper followed a couple of batters later and also delivered the RBI single.
Cooper later scored on a 4-3 groundout RBI by Prince while MJ Bateman douvled and would be driven in on Bost's RBI sacrifice fly. Another Falcon run would score on an error.
Byhalia was finally able to solve Rakestraw's pitching in the fourth as they touched him for a couple of singles plus a walk and scored their only run.
Robbins would come through for the Falcons at the plate again in the bottom of the frame as he drove in two runs with his single.
Two more Byhalia errors allowed Ingomar to plate two more runs and end the contest in the fourth by a 13-1 final.
Rakestraw allowed one run on two hits while striking out 10 in four innings of work.
Robbins led the Flacons at the plate, going 2 for 3 with three RBI. Bateman also 2 for 3 and scored two runs.
dennis.clayton@djournal.com
Dennis is the sports editor for the New Albany Gazette.
