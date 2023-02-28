Walker Robbins

Walker Robbins of Ingomar went 2 for 3 and drove in three runs.

 By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette

INGOMAR - Ingomar only needed four innings to drop Byhalia by a 13-1 final. The Falcons collected seven hits and Tanner Rakestraw tossed a two-hitter on the mound. 

