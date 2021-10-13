INGOMAR- The Falcons started their postseason run strong on Tuesday with a dominant home victory over the McEvans Warriors in straight sets.
The final scores of the three sets sat at 25-5, 25-8, and 25-1.
Head coach Andy Wilbanks spoke postgame about the excitement for his team to move on to the second round.
“We just had to come in, and have a good start and a good mindset,” said Wilbanks.
Ingomar started off the match strongly with an opening 16-3 run that included three kills from Macie Phifer and three aces from Cadie Jo Byrd. Brooklyn Wicker polished off the set with three aces as well to help the Falcons cruise to a 25-5 opening set victory.
The second set saw another strong start from the Falcons with a 6-0 run that was led by four aces from Lindsey Dillard. McEvans was able to break the run with a single point, but Ingomar fired right back with a 12-0 run to push the score out to 18-1.
The Warriors rebounded with a 7-3 run of their own, but it was too little, too late as the Falcons notched the final four points needed to take the second set 25-8.
The third and final set saw the most complete effort from Ingomar of the night as they got out to a 4-0 lead before McEvans scored their first and only point of the set. From there, it was a 21-0 run to end the first round matchup and move Ingomar on to the second round.
While the Falcons will surely enjoy the playoff victory, coach Wilbanks emphasized his team getting back to work for the ensuing Thursday matchup.
“It’s just a process of being mature, and being able to be good every day whether it’s a game or in practice,” said Wilbanks.
With the win, Ingomar plays again on Thursday as they host the Hamilton Lions, who swept Falkner in straight sets on Tuesday.