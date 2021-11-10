MYRTLE- Despite replacing key contributors from last year’s state runner-up team such as Zach Shugars and Tyson Smithey, the Ingomar Falcons continue to impress with a 81-51 road victory over the Myrtle Hawks to keep their undefeated start intact.
Falcons head coach Jonathan Ashley spoke postgame about how his team still has some room to improve despite the unbeaten record.
“To be on the road and win three out of four with a lot of youth and find a way to win, that’s great… The most encouraging thing for me is there are still a whole lot of areas that we can improve on.”
Ingomar got out to a fantastic start offensively with Adin Johnson and Kyle Robertson leading the charge with eight points a piece to build a 23-10 lead at the end of the first.
Johnson, who scored a career-high 39 last Friday against Pine Grove, continued his hot start with 10 points in the second quarter as well.
Myrtle’s Jaden Taylor performed on offense to try to keep pace through the first 16 minutes, but the Falcons outscored the Hawks 23-15 to take a 19-point lead into the break at 44-25.
Johnson scored seven points right out of the gate in the third, but it was Ingomar with great defense to go on a 23-10 run to push the game out of reach.
Myrtle continued to fight throughout the game, but the Falcons were just too hot on offense en route to the 81-51 victory.
Johnson scored a game-high 27 in three quarters. Robertson backed him with 14 points. Taylor led the Hawks with 26 points and Caden Hutcheson also added 10.
Ingomar moves to 4-0 and travels to North Pontotoc on Thursday.
Myrtle falls to 0-3 on the year and hosts Thrasher on November 19.
(G) Ingomar 58, Myrtle 17
With key contributions such as Kinsley Gordon, Emma Speck, and Mollie Moody missing for the Lady Hawks, the Lady Falcons used early pressure to build a massive lead early.
Ingomar scored 21 points in the opening eight minutes on the heels of a game-high 14 points from Macie Phifer alongside tenacious full-court defense that forced multiple early turnovers from Myrtle.
In the second, while the offense was not as dynamic as a quarter prior, the Lady Falcons the pressure on the Lady Hawks defensively to again allow no scoring from Myrtle to take a 30-0 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Kylie Jumper started off the third quarter in a major way with a 8-0 run of her own with two three-pointers. The scoreless run was broken by the Lady Hawks in the third quarter by Marley Floyd to halt an astounding 38-0 run to begin the game.
The depleted Myrtle squad continued to fight hard throughout the contest, but the large lead built by Ingomar was just too much to overcome as the Lady Falcons took home a 58-17 victory.
Kylie Jumper added 10 for Ingomar. The Lady Hawks were led by Hannah Greer on offense with six points.
The Lady Falcons move to 4-0 and travel to North Pontotoc on Thursday.
Myrtle falls to 1-2 on the season and play next at Blue Mountain on Thursday.