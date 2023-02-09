A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Olen Faulkner of Ingomar works the perimeter against Smithville's Brayden Rowland.
Jack Denton of Ingomar takes on Smithville's Brayden Rowland in the low post on Thursday.
Ingomar's Joseph Petty drives into the paint as Smithville's Braylin Hill tries to deny the goal.
Ingomar was able to get some second half separation from Smithville and grabbed a 70-54 win in the nightcap at the Division 2-1A tournament on Thursday.
Ingomar's win sends them to Friday's championship against county rival West Union at 8:30.
The Falcons found themselves trailing the Seminoles 14-13 after a quarter, but came back to establish at lead of 30-24 at the half.
Jack Denton bore most of the offensive responsibilities as he dropped in 13 points in the opening half.
The trio of Joseph Petty, Cooper Ball and Breyden Tillery combunes for 12 points as they managed four points apiece.
Braylin Hill hit for eight and Lane O'Brian scored six for the Seminoles.
Ingomar built the lead to double digits in the third quarter, but Smithville was able to cut it to nine at the end of the period at 53-44.
The fourth quarter belonged to the Falcons as they outscored the Seminoles 17-10 over the final period for the 70-54 win.
Denton was the game's high scorer with his 19 points.
Petty scored 16 and Olen Faulkner joined in the double figure department with 12 points.
Smithville had three players in double digits as Hill bagged 15, Clay Tucker hit for 12 and O'Brian finished with 10.
Smithville will play Tremont in the boys consolation game on Friday at 5:30.
