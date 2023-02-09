Olen Faulkner

Olen Faulkner of Ingomar works the perimeter against Smithville's Brayden Rowland.

 By DENNIS CLAYTON New Albany Gazette

Ingomar was able to get some second half separation from Smithville and grabbed a 70-54 win in the nightcap at the Division 2-1A tournament on Thursday.

dennis.clayton@djournal.com