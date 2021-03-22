CLINTON - Myrtle’s Kinsley Gordon was busy last week. First, the junior helped lead the Lady Hawks to the Union County Tournament’s fast-pitch softball championship.
She capped her week Saturday by scoring a game-high 21 points to lead the North to a 64-62 victory against the South in the annual Mississippi Association of Coaches 1A-2A-3A All-Star Girls Basketball Game in Clinton.
Gordon walked off the Mississippi College coliseum court with the game’s Offensive MVP honor. She was 8-of-14 from the field and connected on one huge 3-pointer.
Her trey with 1 minute, 46 seconds remaining gave the North a 62-60 game-clinching lead.
“I missed one (a 3-pointer) at the beginning of the game,” Gordon said. “This one felt good off the hand and it went in.
“It took me a minute to calm down at the start. It had been a minute since I’ve played (basketball). It took a little while to find everything.”
Ingomar’s Katie Beth Hall didn’t have a case of nerves at the game’s beginning. The guard knocked down two 3-pointers in the first quarter to keep the North in striking distance. The South jumped out to a 19-8 lead.
“You have to be confident,” Hall said of her ability to shoot the 3-pointer. “I was ready to shoot; I was confident.”
Gordon scored 11 of her points in the second quarter to rally her team. She scored nine straight of those points to start the quarter and give the North a 26-25 lead.
The guard connected on a pull-up jumper to give the North a 51-41 lead with 1:50 remaining in the third quarter. She added eight points in the deciding fourth quarter.
“It was an incredible experience to get to play here,” Gordon said. “To get to play off guard and not point guard was fun, too.”
The all-star win but a stamp on an outstanding junior-season run for Ingomar’s Hall. She helped lead the Lady Falcons to a 1A state championship earlier in the month.
“It doesn’t seem real,” she said, referring to winning the gold ball. “It wasn’t a surprise to us. At playoff time you have to get down and dirty. A lot of players stepped up. I’m excited about next season.”
BOYS GAME
Ingomar guard DJ Beard and forward Breyden Bell played for the North all-stars in their 74-67 loss to the South.
Beard connected on second-half 3-pointer. Bell played 12 minutes and didn’t score. He recorded one rebound.
Both players return next season for the Class 1A finalists.