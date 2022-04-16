INGOMAR - Cooper Hall hit consecutive home runs, but unfortunately, he was the bulk of the Ingomar offense as the Falcons fell to TCPS 14-4 in 2-1A baseball on Thursday.
Hall blasted his first homer in the second inning, sending a pitch beyond the fence in left at the base of the pine trees for a solo shot as he celebrated rounding the bases.
Hall followed that up with yet another shot beyond the left field fence, this time a couple of pine trees over for his 2-run home run in the fourth.
However, the night also belonged to the Eagles of TCPS as they hammered out 16 hits to take the win in five innings.
Jake Prather also had a huge night at the plate as he went 3 for 3 with 4 RBI. Layth Holiday also contributed in a big way as he went 3 for 4 with 3 RBI.
TCPS scored two runs in the first and overcame a major threat by Ingomar in the bottom half of the frame.
Leadoff batter MJ Bateman reached on an error and Griffin Prince followed with a walk.
Cody Bost was next man up for Ingomar and also reached on an error to load the bases.
Lawson Sanders escaped unscathed as he coaxed a fielder choice which nailed the lead runner at home on a 1-2 defensive play. Sanders struck out the next batter and then a groundout to short ended the inning with TCPS still holding holding the 2-0 lead.
TCPS added three runs in the second, a single run in the third, then two more runs in the fourth while Ingomar could only manage the three runs driven in off the hot bat of Hall as they opened up a lead of 8-3.
The Eagle sent 10 batters to the plate in the top of the fifth, scoring six runs to take a commanding lead at 14-3.
Ingomar could only score one run in the bottom of the fifth as Prince walked to reach and later scored on an error off the bat of Sam Callicutt as the Falsons fell 14-4.
Hall was the lone Falcon with multiple hits with his two bombs which drove in three runs.