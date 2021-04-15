INGOMAR – Katie Beth Hall picked the perfect time to end her hitting slump.
Ingomar’s junior shortstop belted a walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh inning Thursday to give the Lady Falcons an 8-7 victory against Baldwyn that clinched an MHSAA Class 1A softball playoff berth.
Hall’s deep fly ball to left-center field easily scored pitcher Cadie Jo Byrd, who had led off the inning with a walk.
“I was thinking, ‘Just get a base hit,’’’ Hall said. “I shortened my hands. I didn’t do my full swing. I was able to get good contact. It felt so good; I’d been in a slump.”
In her three previous bats against Baldwyn pitcher Summer Rodgers, Hall had struck out and reached base twice on errors.
“I’m so happy, so excited that we’ve made the playoffs,” Hall said.
Baldwyn had tied the scored at 7-7 in the top of the seventh on a lead-off inside-the-park home run by Summer Tyes. She added a two-run homer in the Bearcats’ three-run fifth inning.
“We just kept fighting and kept fighting,” Ingomar coach Justin Weeden said. “I’m so proud of them.”
It was Weeden who urged Hall to shorten her stroke on her seventh-inning at-bat.
“When Cadie Jo got on base I felt pretty good about our chances,” Weeden said. “Katie Beth said to me, ‘Coach what do you want me to do?’ I told her to get short to the ball.”
Ingomar (8-12 overall, 6-4 division) has a regular season road game scheduled for Monday at East Union. The playoffs start later next week.
Byrd’s RBI single in the first inning tied the score at 1-1. Ingomar later took a 4-3 lead with a three-run third inning. Camleigh Ball had an RBI single for the Falcons in the frame.
Ingomar then scored single runs in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh innings. Brooklyn Wicker singled and scored on an error (fourth), Macie Phifer tripled and scored on a ground out (fifth), and T’nya Jones tripled and scored on a double by Daylen Grisham (sixth).
“It always seems like it comes down to us and Baldwyn every year,” Weeden said. “We have to work on a couple of plays in the field and a couple of spots in our pitching. Our bats showed up against good pitching tonight.”