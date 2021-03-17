INGOMAR - Spencer High hung tough and painted the corner for a called third strike to end the game and hand the Ingomar Falcons a 7-6 win in Division 2-1A baseball.
Smithville had runners at first and second with no outs in a tense seventh inning that saw the Seminoles plate one run before High closed the door with three straight outs, two of them coming on strikeouts.
"I got him (batter) down 0-2 and I was trying to paint the outside corner, I missed about three times in a row and then I painted it on the last one and he looked at it," High said.
High came on in relief of Falcon starter Sam Huffstatler with one on in the fifth. He only allowed one hit over three complete innings, but his defense hurt his performance by committing five errors on those frames which allowed the Seminoles to crawl back from a 7-2 deficit.
"Well, it's hard to bounce back from errors by your teammates, but they had my back when they needed to and that's what mattered," High said. "It feels great to be 7-0 and 1-0 in division.
"We gotta make the routines more and we struck out a lot with bases loaded. I think we had bases loaded with no outs twice and I think we probably had five strikeouts and no runs scored in all that."
High struck out five Seminoles in his relief role for the Falcons.
Huffstatler pitched well in his four complete innings of work, allowing three runs on four hits and striking out four batters. The defense committed three errors behind Huffstatler.
An error and a misplayed ball in the outfield that fell in for a two-RBI double allowed Smithville to get on the scoreboard in the third.
The Falcons did major damage in the first inning as they sent eight batters to the plate, registering five hits with a walk.
Tanner Rakestraw hit a 2-RBI single to drive in the first two Falcon runs. Joel Smith followed with his RBI single to give Ingomar a 3-0 lead.
Griffen Prince followed Smith and delivered a big 2-RBI single to up the lead to 5-0 after an inning.
Ingomar added their remaining two runs in the third without the benefit of a hit as two hit batters, two walks and one error contributed to the cause.
Ingomar loaded the bases in the fourth and fifth inning, but failed to dent the scoreboard.
Ingomar coach Andy Wilbanks survived the near Smithville comeback and the defensive miscues to share his thoughts and concerns from the night's events.
"We did a few things right early and a lot of things wrong the remainder of the game and somehow won," Wilbanks said. "That's going to go down as one of the ones that you really feel like you lost, but on the scoreboard, you had one more run than they did somehow.
"Our two guys that toed the rubber, Sam and Spencer, they did a tremendous job. I mean, they toed it and my opinion is they are the reason that we came out on top. These young guys have just got a learning experience about what's it's about to be in a close game and try to take what happened tonight and not get tight and not make the mistakes going forward. Everything is a learning experience, but whoo, is it hard!"