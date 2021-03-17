Oxford, MS (38655)

Today

Cloudy early then strong thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High around 75F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 46F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.