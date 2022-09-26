T'nya Jones

T'nya Jones helped Ingomar go on a 6-0 run with her serve in the third set as the Falcons defeated Biggersville. 

 Dorenda Gentry | Special to the Gazette

INGOMAR - The Lady Falcons won their home match-up against Biggersville Thursday night to clinch the Class 1 Region 1 Division Title. Set scores were 25-17, 25-12, and 25-10.

