INGOMAR - The Lady Falcons won their home match-up against Biggersville Thursday night to clinch the Class 1 Region 1 Division Title. Set scores were 25-17, 25-12, and 25-10.
The teams kept the score close for most of the first set until Lindsey Dillard helped bring the Lady Falcons out to a 15-11 lead. At the end of the first, Ingomar and Biggersville swapped points back and forth. Biggersville was unable to get a foothold and Ingomar won the set 25-12. Macie Phifer helped the effort with 6 kills and 3 blocks.
In the second, Cadie Jo Byrd and Marissa Bell served to get Ingomar out to a 9-4 lead. Biggersville’s Presleigh Rhodes and Marlee McAlister helped to close the gap to 16-11, but the Lady Lions were not able to get any closer.
Phifer added 8 kills and 1 block in the second set. Bell added 1 kill and Audrey Maupin had 2 blocks and 2 touches. Ingomar won the set 25-12.
The third set started with Biggersville ahead 4-3, but Ingomar quickly recovered and took the lead 7-4.
T'nya Jones took the serve with Ingomar ahead 8-5 and increased the lead to 14-5. Dillard and Byrd finished the set for the Lady Falcons to extend the lead and get the 25-10 win.
Phifer was once again hard to defend and racked up another 2 kills in the third to bring her total to 16 on the night.
Byrd, Dillard, Maupin, and Bell helped the effort in the third with 1 kill each and Maupin also had 1 block. The Lady Falcons won the match 3-0.
Ingomar’s next match will be at TCPS Tuesday afternoon.