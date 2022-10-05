Cora Kelly

Myrtle's Cora Kelly goes for the dig as teammates Mollie Moody (1) and Emma Mayer (2) watch while Ingomar's Marissa Bell (7) and Macie Phifer (12) anticipate the return.

 Dorenda Gentry | Special to the Gazette

INGOMAR - Ingomar defeated in-county rival Myrtle Monday night 3-0. Set scores were 25-21, 25-2, and 25-16.

