INGOMAR - Ingomar defeated in-county rival Myrtle Monday night 3-0. Set scores were 25-21, 25-2, and 25-16.
Kierstyn Shoops, and Emma Grace Speck helped Myrtle take the early 9-13 lead in the first. With the score 19-20, Ingomar made adjustments and went on a scoring run off the serve of Macie Phifer to take the lead 22-20. Audrey Mauphin brought the set home for the Lady Falcons 25-21.
Ingomar dominated the second set. Cadie Jo Byrd, Marissa Bell, and T’nya Jones combined for the 25 points that helped the Lady Falcons win the second set 25-2.
Byrd started the scoring for Ingomar in the third set to help the Lady Falcons take the early 8-2 lead. Myrtle made some adjustments and Emma Grace Speck was able to help the Lady Hawks close the gap to 12-8 later in the set. Myrtle was unable to get any closer and the Lady Falcons won the set 25-16.
Once again, Macie Phifer led Ingomar with 23 kills. Cadie Jo Byrd and Marissa Bell combined to add 6 more. Marissa Bell and Audrey Mauphin also contributed 2 touches each.
For Myrtle, Emma Beth Mayer, Dream Carnell, and Mollie Moody had 1 kill each. While, Cora Beth Kelly, Kierstyn Shoops, and Mollie Moody added a combined 3 aces.