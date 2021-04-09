Oxford, MS (38655)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 82F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.