INGOMAR – Wheeler came into Thursday’s Division 2-1A game against Ingomar looking to cement its hold on a possible top seeding in the postseason.
The host Lady Falcons were needing a victory to possibly clinch a playoff berth.
The visiting Lady Eagles moved a step closer to their goal with a 9-4 win against Ingomar. Wheeler improved to 11-4 overall and to 7-1 in division play.
Ingomar – now 7-11, 5-3 – needs to win its remaining two division games to have a postseason shot.
“We left too many runners on base and made too many errors,” Ingomar coach Justin Weeden said. “They’ve got good hitters in their lineup, but if you make errors (2) and leave runners on base (11), you’e not going to win. I thought (Cadie Jo Byrd) pitched good enough to win.”
Wheeler took a 3-0 in the second with the help of an error and singles by Madi Shockley, Elizabeth Burgess, Ellie Robison and Randi Johnson.
Ingomar answered in the third with two runs, one coming on a double by senior catcher Kaily Edwards. The Northwest Mississippi Community College signee had a triple in the first.
The Eagles took a 7-2 lead in the top of the fourth with four runs. The key hits were a two-run homer by catcher Rebekah Mason and an RBI double from Olivia Gambill.
In the bottom of the fourth, Lexi Campbell singled and scored, and Byrd singled and scored on an error.
Ingomar reached Wheeler’s pitcher, Johnson, for 10 hits. Campbell and Camleigh Ball had three singles apiece to lead the Falcons.
Wheeler added its final two runs in the sixth inning off RBI doubles from Mikayla Hutcheson and Gambill. Hutcheson also collected a single and triple while the pitcher, Johnson, had three singles. In the circle, she recorded 10 striekouts.
“We’re not picking our spots and hitting the ball when we should,” Weeden said.