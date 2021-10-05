MYRTLE - Ingomar used crisp passing and powerful frontline play to win Tuesday's match over Myrtle by a 3-0 final. The Lady Falcons won by scores of 25-11, 25-16, 25-14.
"I felt that tonight was the most complete night of volleyball that we've had this season as far as defense, offense, our serve maybe could have been a little bit better at times," Ingomar coach Andy Wilbanks said. "I really felt like we came in here with a good mindset, it's good playing that way and taking it into next week and getting ready for the playoffs."
Ingomar took the opening set 25-11 and were led by Macie Phifer's five kills. Her frontline partners Cadie Jo Byrd and Rylie Ozbirn both had two kills each while Phifer and Byrd also had an ace apiece.
Brooklyn Wicker had back-to-back aces midway through the set for Ingomar.
Myrtle came back to challenge in the second set and held the lead at 15-14 before Ingomar broke their serve. The Lady Hawks got early kills from Kinsley Gordon, Kinzie Claire Waits, Mollie Moody and Emma Mayer.
Byrd went to the line to serve and by the time Myrtle was able to break serve, the Lady Falcons had established a 22-15 lead. Byrd had two aces during the run.
Ingomar won the set 25-16 after closing on an 11-2 run.
Phifer added five more kills during the second set.
The Lady Falcons led from start to finish in the third set as they won the set and match with a 25-14 decision.
Ingomar continued to move the ball well and get great sets for their big hitters as Phifer had seven kills and Ozbirn chipped in three. Phifer also had back-to-back aces.
Unofficial results had Phifer with 17 kills for the match.
"Our passing was the key, when you can pass it, you can play offense and the passes were good, the sets were good, our hitters were on time and they had a really good night," Wilbanks said. "When you can hit down on it, it's hard to defend."
Ingomar will host in Tuesday's opening round of 1A volleyball playoffs against the Region 3 runner-up. Wilbanks shared his thoughts on what his team need to carry forward to be successful in the playoffs.
"Just got to carry that momentum over, keep working hard in practice, what we've got to look for now until next Tuesday is to come in to practice and our JV has got to some competition day in and day out," he said. "That's our mindset, just competing in practice."
Ingomar improved to 15-7 on the season with the win.
Myrtle coach Robert Gordon was disappointed in the end result and had praise for the Ingomar effort.
"They (Ingomar) served the crap out of it," Gordon said. "We have just had zero consistency with our serving, we just haven't put any pressure on anybody this year.
"I'm not going to take anything away from them (Ingomar), they played really good, they passed the ball good, their sets were good and they absolutely pounded it down our throat. I don't know if it was that intimidating for us or what, but I don't know if they even missed an opportunity on their outside hitters. They just pummeled the ball."
Myrtle will travel to Choctaw County in the opening round of the Class 2A volleyball playoffs next week.
"We've got a little break and we'll try to get it together," Gordon said. "It just depends on if we can stay focused and have efficient practices.
"You have to show up and work on the things you need to work on in practice and just get confidence. We don't feel confident right now with our passing and our outside hitting, so we've got to get that back. If not, it's going to be a short stay in the playoffs."
"We're fortunate to be in the playoffs in this new division,