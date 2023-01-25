Cadie Jo Byrd

Cadie Jo Byrd helped lead the Lady Falcons to the one-sided win over TCPS in division play.

 Dorenda Gentry | Special to the Gazette

INGOMAR - Ingomar was on point to open the game and take a 14-point lead in the first quarter and never looked back to defeat TCPS, 88-42 Monday night at home.

