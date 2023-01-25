INGOMAR - Ingomar was on point to open the game and take a 14-point lead in the first quarter and never looked back to defeat TCPS, 88-42 Monday night at home.
Kyland Morgan started the scoring for the Falcons with a 2-point shot. Later in the period, Cooper Ball had back-to-back steals and connected with Morgan under the basket to add four. Ingomar led after the first 22-8.
Olen Falkner was a driving force in the second period adding 10 points to solidify the Falcon lead at the half, 50-16.
The Falcons came out blazing after the half. Brayden Tillery got off to a strong start adding three 2-point shots and a 3-pointer stretch the Ingomar lead, 63-23. TCPS made some adjustments in the fourth and tried to stage a comeback but were unable to close the gap. Ingomar extended their lead to 46 points and took the 88-42 win.
Olen Falkner led the Falcons with 16 points. Breyden Tillery, Kyland Morgan, and Jack Denton each added 11. For the Eagles, Reese Russell and Kaden Whitlock each had 10.
(G) Ingomar 64, TCPS 14
Led by Cadie Jo Byrd and Marissa Bell, Ingomar Lady Falcons dominated the Lady Eagles from TCPS Monday night at home, 64-14.
Ingomar won the toss and Byrd quickly connected with the first of her three 3-point shots of the period setting the pace for the remainder of the half. The Lady Falcons held the Lady Eagles to 4 points at the half and took a 40-4 lead into the locker room.
After the half, all of the Lady Falcons were given the opportunity to contribute from the bench. Bell and Kaylee Crawford combined for 12 points to increase the lead and solidify the Ingomar win, 64-14.
For Ingomar, Bell and Byrd each had 9. Crawford and Daylen Grissom had 8 each. For TCPS, Anna Reese Warren had 12.
The Lady Falcons remain undefeated in district play, 8-0 and 28-1 overall.
