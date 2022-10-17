Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Union County.
INGOMAR - Ingomar defeated Falkner in dominating fashion Thursday night to move on to North Half for the third year in a row. Set scores were 25-11, 25-13, and 25-8.
After Falkner hit the ball out on the first serve, Marissa Bell got the scoring started for the Lady Falcons by serving for six straight points, score 7-0.
Falkner’s Kallie Wilbanks helped cut the lead 12-5, but the Lady Eagles were not able to get any closer. Ingomar’s Bell took the serve again late in the first with the score 16-8 and finished out the set. The Lady Falcon won the first 25-11.
During the first part of the second set, Falkner was able to keep the score close as the teams swapped points back and forth. The Lady Eagles were not able to get a foothold. T’nya Jones finished out the set for Ingomar, 25-13.
Ingomar’s Bell started the third and brought the Lady Falcon’s out to a 10-0 start. Allie Bates and Wilbanks helped Falkner close the gap to 16-5, but were no able to make any more headway. Audrey Mauphin added the finishing touches on the set and served for six. Final score of the third 25-8.
Once again Macie Phifer dominated with 18 kills. She had 9 in the first, 6 in the second, and 3 in the third. Cadie Jo Byrd added 6 and Audrey Mauphin had 4.
After the match, Andy Wilbanks commented, “Tonight, we came out and took care of our business. The first couple of sets weren’t great. We had some lapses on defense. Overall, I am proud to get a playoff win and to move on to North Half for the third year in a row.”
Ingomar increases their record 23-2 and will move on to play Hickory Flat for the North Half Championship on Monday October 17.
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will
result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 28 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.
* WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through
Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
WEDNESDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 will
result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 28 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.
* WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, from 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.
For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through
Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&