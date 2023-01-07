INGOMAR - The Ingomar Falcons won a district match-up against the Smithville Seminoles Tuesday night 78-43.
Smithville won the toss but were unable to capitalize on their first drive up the floor. Ingomar’s Kyland Morgan started the scoring with a 2-point basket on the other end. Jack Denton added four to give the Falcon’s the early lead. Later in the period, Brayden Tillery fouled Seminole Barker O’Brian on a 3-point shot. O’Brian sank one out of three from the line to get Smithville to within 3 points, 8-5.
At the 15 second mark, Smithville’s Eason Pierce fouled Tillery’s long 3. Tillery sank all three to extend the Ingomar lead to 16-11 at the end of the first.
Ingomar didn’t get their first points of the second until the 5:50 mark when Deaton and Joseph Petty combined for 6 points in a row. The Falcons went on a scoring streak and outscored Smithville 15 to 3. At the half Ingomar maintained their lead, 38-24.
The Falcons got the ball to start the second half but quickly turned it over on a walk. Smithville’s O’Brian started the third period scoring with a lay-up under the basket. Ingomar quickly answered with the help of Morgan and Cody Bost who scored 7 and 5 points respectively. The Falcon’s extended their lead to 59-36.
Ingomar outscored Smithville 19-7 in the fourth and took the game 78-43.
High scorers for the Falcons were Jack Denton with 20 and Kyland Morgan with 13. Cody Bost, Joseph Petty, and Brayden Tillery each added 10. For Smithville, Clay Tacker had 12 and Brayden Rowland added 8.
(G)Ingomar 57, Smithville 11
The Ingomar Lady Falcon’s dominated the hardwood Tuesday night with a big win 57-11 win over the Smithville Lady Seminoles.
Ingomar won the tip but missed their first shot. After making some adjustments they quickly recovered and outscored Smithville 28-3 in the first period. Macie Phifer and Cadie Jo Byrd led the charge with 7 points and 8 points respectively. The Lady Seminoles, who struggled with turnovers and missed rebounds, were unable to score until the 2:35 mark when Mary Hood connected with a layout and went to the foul line for the plus one shot.
The second period was much the same with the Lady Falcons continuing control the pace of the game. Mia Skelton added 7 and Byrd added another 6 to increase the Ingomar lead. The Lady Falcons went into the half with a significant lead over the Lady Seminoles 44-5.
Ingomar got the ball to start the second half. Neither team managed to score for the first two minutes of the period. At the 6:00 mark, Marissa Bell got her own rebound and put it back up for 2. On the next trip up the floor, Bell went to the line and added two more for the Lady Falcons. Lady Seminoles Mikayla Wall added two points. At the end of three, Ingomar maintained the lead 53-7.
The Lady Seminoles had the ball to start the fourth. Smithville continued to struggle with turnovers and unrecovered rebounds. Ingomar’s Allyson Beard and Kaylee Crawford capped off the scoring for the Lady Falcon’s with 2 points each. For Smithville, Mikayla Hall added two, and Avi Mendia and Isabella Summerford added one each from the free throw line. The final score was 57-11 keeping the Lady Falcon season record perfect at 19-0.
Cadie Jo Byrd was the high scorer for Ingomar with 14. Mia Skelton added 10 and Marissa Bell 7.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.