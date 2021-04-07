INGOMAR- The Ingomar Lady Falcons needed only four innings to win their Division 2-1A contest over TCPS on Monday as they won handily by a 14-2 final.
After surrendering a run to the visitors in the top of the first off a couple of errors, the Lady Falcons sent 10 batters to the plate in the bottom of the frame to take a 4-1 lead and never looked back.
Cadie Jo Byrd drove in the first run with her RBI single. Camleigh Ball, Lexi Campbell and Daylen Grisham drove in runs with their hits.
"We hit the ball well, defensively we've still got some stuff to work out, I mean we had three errors in the first two innings and that's the reason they (TCPS) got on the board," Ingomar coach Justin Weeden said. "We showed up with our bats, we just haven't showed up with our gloves yet.
"We got production from top to bottom tonight, everybody did a good job making contact and squaring the ball up well, pleased with the way we hit, very pleased with the way we hit."
TCPS added another run in the second, but Ingomar came back with four more runs in their half of the inning off Grisham's 2-RBI single and RBI by Ball and Brooklyn Wicker to take a lead of 8-2.
Ingomar padded their lead in the third with five more runs off Wicker's 2-RBI triple and RBI from Katie Beth Hall and Grisham.
The Lady Falcons pounded out close to a dozen hit on the night in the winning effort.
Macie Phifer started on the mound for the Lady Falcons and Byrd came in to close it out.