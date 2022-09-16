INGOMAR - Coach Andy Wilbanks and his Ingomar Lady Falcons hosted in-county rival West Union Tuesday night. Ingomar’s serving and net game was on point and Maci Phifer was a force to be reckoned with as she had 25 kills on the night as Ingomar took the match 3-0.

