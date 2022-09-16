Join the conversation in our exclusive Facebook group for high school sports fans in Union County.
INGOMAR - Coach Andy Wilbanks and his Ingomar Lady Falcons hosted in-county rival West Union Tuesday night. Ingomar’s serving and net game was on point and Maci Phifer was a force to be reckoned with as she had 25 kills on the night as Ingomar took the match 3-0.
Marissa Bell and Tnya Jones helped Ingomar get off to a 11-4 lead early in the first set. Phifer helped the effort with 9 kills in the first to put the Falcons over the top 25-12.
The second set started much the same way with Lindsey Dillard, Cadie Jo Byrd, and Marissa Bell combining to get the Lady Falcons off to a 15-3 start. Phifer added another 6 kills and Byrd had 2 to help Ingomar take the second 25-10.
West Union overcame some of their miscues and miscommunications during the third and kept the score close for most of the set. The Lady Eagles were not able to pull ahead, and Ingomar took the third 24-17. Phifer added another 10 kills and Bell added 2 blocks to help in the win.
All together on the night the Lady Falcons had 32 kills, 7 touches, and 3 blocks.
Ingomar 3, West Union 0
The division series between Ingomar and West Union shifted to the Eagles home court on Thursday with Ingomar again winning in straight sets, 3-0. Scores from the match were: 25-12, 25-10, 25-17.
Ingomar improved to 3-0 with the win and 16-1 overall.